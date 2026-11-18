(JNS) Iran is approaching a dangerous crossroads where domestic collapse, regional instability and strategic miscalculation could converge into a far greater crisis.

While Tehran’s ruling establishment mistakes American hesitation for weakness and diplomacy for an opportunity to rebuild its military capabilities, the Trump administration appears trapped between threats of confrontation and the illusion of negotiation.

The central danger is no longer simply whether another war will erupt, but whether the United States has a coherent strategy for what comes afterward. Without a credible plan for regime change, a secure political transition and the preservation of Iran’s national security institutions, even the collapse of the Islamic Republic could unleash a new catastrophe.

Time is running out, and Tehran’s greatest vulnerability may ultimately be its own arrogance and miscalculation.

The situation in Iran is extremely chaotic: Lawlessness, turmoil and disorder have engulfed the entire country. Alongside economic collapse, wartime conditions and a suffocating security atmosphere, Iran’s environment is gradually becoming uninhabitable. Discontent and anger are surging through different layers of society, and apart from a small circle of regime supporters, no one enjoys a normal life.

Meanwhile, the ruling establishment continues to keep the engine of its sinister and destructive propaganda machine running through street carnivals. Calls for revenge and the killing of American and Israeli officials can still be heard from the criminal cult ruling Iran, while Islamic terrorism is openly encouraged from street platforms and over loudspeakers.

On the other hand, U.S. President Donald Trump lacks the genuine political will to confront the occupying regime in Iran seriously. He has no real determination to bring about regime change and is, in practice, following the same path as former Democratic presidents Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Someone serious about fighting a war does not bluff, nor does he wage war for the sake of negotiations. Rather, he enters the battlefield to win.

Trump has squandered every opportunity amid a mirage of diplomacy and the pursuit of commemorative photographs. Iran’s fanatical, radical Shi’ite regime, deeply committed to terrorism, will neither make concessions to Trump nor hand over its 400 kilograms of uranium. It will never abandon its ambition to acquire an atomic bomb.

The situation is gradually reaching the point of no return. Perhaps it can be said that there is a moderate probability that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Mossad will take the risk of entering the confrontation. The same moderate probability applies to the possibility of Trump’s final decision.

However, there is a higher probability of stupidity and miscalculation emerging from Tehran.

Indeed, the Iranian people and the international community are fortunate to have a stupid enemy. The regime and its junta commanders have developed a false sense of confidence and are living in delusions, steering the future of Iran and the Middle East toward miscalculation.

Perhaps this can serve as a lesson for the United States: An Islamic caliphate apparatus cannot be viewed through the standards of American society and American thinking. Neither aerial bombardment nor economic pressure will cause it to collapse.

Until a real choice is made to pursue regime change, and until intelligence and security agencies commit to developing and training patriotic Iranian security staff so that, should collapse occur, the nation’s security framework does not break apart and Iran does not fall into a bloodbath, civil war and chaos, even analysis is futile.

At any moment, a spark of public unrest could threaten the ruling order. Yet is there a real strategy to prepare for the regime’s collapse? Or is the familiar, ineffective approach of diplomacy with Islamic terrorists still being followed?

History does not always punish tyranny through the strength of its enemies; sometimes, it allows tyranny to destroy itself through the arrogance of its own miscalculations. Iran now stands at such a crossroads. The danger is not merely that Tehran’s rulers may provoke another war, but that they may drag an entire nation into catastrophe before surrendering power.

Washington must understand that the fall of a regime and the salvation of a nation are two entirely different outcomes. Without preparation for the day after, victory on the battlefield could become defeat in the struggle for Iran’s future.

The Islamic Republic may be approaching its final chapter, but the greatest tragedy would be for Iran itself to pay the price of its rulers’ last desperate gamble.

Regimes can be replaced; armies can be rebuilt; governments can be changed. But a nation reduced to ashes cannot be resurrected through diplomacy, military victory or political promises. The question is no longer simply how the Iranian regime might end, but whether Iran will survive the ending itself.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, D.C.