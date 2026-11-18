In just a matter of days, America has watched the very systems that keep the country functioning fail, one after another.

Airports were grounded. Major banks experienced disruptions. Microsoft went down, affecting businesses and government operations. United Airlines suffered another computer failure. Apple services stopped working. Even the National Security Agency's classified communications network reportedly experienced an outage.

And let's not forget Verizon's massive telecommunications failure earlier this year, which left millions of Americans struggling to communicate.

Think about what we're talking about. The ability to fly, communicate, conduct business, access money, operate government agencies and protect national security. These aren't luxuries. They are the foundations of modern American life.

Yet the response from government officials and corporate America has been almost identical: No evidence of a cyberattack. No indication the incidents are connected. Just technical problems, software bugs, overloaded equipment and routine maintenance.

Really?

What worries me even more than the failures themselves is how quickly we're being reassured that nothing bigger is going on.

Because if all these incidents are unrelated, and the systems the entire country depends on can collapse one after another without anyone attacking them, isn't that an even more frightening admission?

Doomed if they're telling the truth. Doomed if they're not.

Consider the scale of what we're witnessing. The FAA reportedly ordered a nationwide ground stop, disrupting air travel across America. Major financial institutions experienced transaction problems. Microsoft services that businesses and government agencies depend on suffered outages. Airlines, telecommunications providers and technology companies experienced failures, while reports emerged of problems involving the NSA's internal network.

When was the last time America's airports were grounded nationwide?

We remember September 11, 2001, when American airspace was shut down following the terrorist attacks. There was another nationwide FAA ground stop in January 2023 caused by a computer failure. These are extraordinary events, not routine inconveniences.

Now consider the extraordinary concentration of disruptions across essential sectors within such a short period.

At what point do we stop dismissing everything as coincidence?

I'm not suggesting investigators should accuse a foreign government or declare a coordinated cyberattack without establishing the facts. But I am saying that the pattern itself demands an immediate U.S. national security investigation.

The absence of evidence is not evidence that America is safe.

Whether these failures were connected or completely unrelated, the vulnerabilities they exposed are undeniable. Aviation, banking, telecommunications, government communications and national security systems all experienced significant disruptions.

These are precisely the systems an enemy would target to destabilize America.

And American citizens are supposed to feel reassured because officials say they haven't found a connection?

There is another equally troubling question: Where is the accountability?

Americans pay enormous amounts in taxes to a government responsible for protecting the country and maintaining critical infrastructure. At the same time, they spend billions enriching corporations that provide services they can no longer function without.

Americans depend on these institutions to communicate with their families, operate businesses, access their money and carry out the most basic activities of daily life.

When these systems fail, tax-payers are the ones left helpless.

And what do they receive in return? An apology, an explanation about a software problem and a promise that services are being restored.

Then everyone moves on until the next outage.

That is unacceptable.

America spends extraordinary sums on cybersecurity, intelligence, defense and infrastructure. Yet the systems holding the economy and government together have demonstrated alarming weaknesses.

Every hour an airport is shut down costs businesses money. Every disrupted banking transaction affects someone trying to meet payroll, pay a supplier or support a family. Every communications outage interrupts commerce, healthcare, emergency services and ordinary life.

The economy cannot afford to become a hostage to the next computer glitch.

If there was a coordinated attack, the government must identify it and determine how defenses were breached.

If these failures were genuinely unrelated, then government and corporate America must explain why so many supposedly protected systems proved so vulnerable within days of one another.

And if officials possess information they are withholding from the American people, that raises an entirely different concern.

Because a government that cannot protect its infrastructure is one problem. A government that cannot be transparent about threats to that infrastructure is another.

We need an immediate, comprehensive investigation involving the Department of Homeland Security, federal regulators, intelligence agencies and the corporations responsible for these systems.

Not separate corporate explanations. Not another round of public relations statements. A serious examination of whether these incidents reveal shared vulnerabilities, common technological dependencies or evidence of outside interference.

Congress should demand answers, corrective measures and accountability.

And the American people should demand the same.

Consider what would happen if these systems failed simultaneously during a genuine national emergency. What happens when Americans cannot fly, access their money, communicate with loved ones or rely on essential government services?

How long could the country function?

We shouldn't have to experience a national catastrophe to find out.

If these failures were coordinated, America may already have experienced a serious assault on its infrastructure.

And if they weren't coordinated, then that infrastructure has demonstrated that it can bring America to its knees all by itself.

Neither possibility should allow anyone in Washington or corporate America to sleep comfortably.

Because the question isn't simply whether America was attacked.

The question is whether America is capable of protecting the systems it cannot survive without.

And until that question is answered, government reassurances mean very little.

Doomed if they're telling the truth. Doomed if they're not.

Duvi Honig is the Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce.