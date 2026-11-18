It's always nice to run into a friend from the old country. The last time I saw the young man standing in front of me in shul, he was just a small child. Now, here he was, all grown up and spending a year in yeshivah in Israel. We caught up a bit, and I asked him how he found his studies so far. He replied that he was having the time of his life, and that he loved Israel and wished he didn't have to go back.

I suggested to that perhaps, since he found it so nice here, he might consider a permanent move. If not right away, at least after he'd completed college. He looked down at his feet and told me that his parents would never allow it.

I found this odd, since his parents are observant Jews. He explained to me that it would go against their plan for his future. When I pushed a bit and inquired what this plan looked like, he informed me that his parents had instilled in him that the most important thing he could and must accomplish, was to fulfill the American dream - achieve financial success and buy his own home.

It's the American dream vs. the Jewish vision. And more often than not, the Jewish vision loses.

It's hard to define what the American dream is. As omnipresent as it is, as many politicians and poets sing its praises, the idea remains vague. But according to any definition, its key, essential quality is the striving for a better life. Of always reaching for more.

Growing up in America, the American dream is an ever-looming presence. It's fed to us from the time we're infants. It's taught to us in schools. It's at the heart of every public debate. To live in America is, by definition, to chase the American dream.

And in America, the greatest indicator of success, the embodiment of the dream, is owning a home. Every American wants that little piece of paradise. A home of one's own, a nice lawn, the simple pleasure of having one's own little slice of the world. In the last century, it was the middle-class standard. As the suburbs spread, so did the idea that every American had not a right, but a duty, to build a house of his own. It was the stamp on the American landscape that proved that someone had earned their place on it.

American Jews were no different. They flocked to the suburbs in droves alongside their gentile neighbors. Entire communities sprung up of observant Jewish families who had come together to make a little Jewish enclave of their own. A "New Jerusalem". In this generation, it's become a part of the cultural mindset of American Jewry.

And when it comes to homes, Israel can't compete with the US. Israel has countless values, but large houses will never be one of them. Most of us live in flats in large buildings. It's a small country. Economizing is the rule. Unlike America, where there is seemingly endless room to grow, Israel has extremely limited space. We build up, not out. The prices of apartments are high. Neighborhoods are dense. Neighbors live around, above, and beneath each other. A private front or back yard is a luxury few will ever enjoy.

There are exceptions, of course. There are moshavs where one can find a lovely plot of land to build a traditional home on. They tend to be far from the major centers, but what they lack in convenience is made up for by the space. In the cities, those who can afford to, make their urban flats models of interior planning. But the truth is that even with all of these, nothing Israel does is quite like an American dream home.

This isn't a criticism of the country. It's the simple reality of living here, which Olim quickly learn they must accept and make their peace with. Unfortunately, when it comes to deciding to make aliyah, I've found it to be one of the biggest reasons why so many American Jews decide not to come.

My young friend is far from alone. Another family we knew was all set to move. They'd worked hard all their lives, and their dream was to retire to the holy land and enjoy the rest of their retirement here. Then they looked at the numbers. With their savings, they could afford a nice, modest flat in Israel. On the other hand, if they moved to a small town in America, they could buy a stately house with a nice piece of land. They were old, they said. They'd worked hard all their lives. Why shouldn't they finally indulge in some nice comforts in their later years? The temptation proved too much for them, and the lifelong dream of aliyah was replaced with the dream of vinyl siding and a two-car garage.

Even long-time olim are not immune. I had a neighbor who lived in an eight-bedroom, three-story villa, a palace by Israeli standards. But luxurious as it was, they realized that if they sold it, they could buy a mansion in Las Vegas. The spirituality and holiness of Eretz Israel were great, but they were not equal to competing with an in-ground pool and hot tub.

I recognize the temptation. I love my apartment in Israel. It's bright and airy, large and comfortable. It even has a strip of land outside with trees to sit under in the summer. But it will never match what I could have owned in America. My childhood house, mine for the taking if I wanted it, was like nothing that you can find in Israel. Sprawling land. Trees everywhere. A wood stove. Hardwood floors. Custom hand-carved doors. There are times when I still miss it.

But I understood what all successful immigrants understand. Coming here means eliminating certain things from our lives. More than anything else, it means rejecting the American dream that we were brought up with. It's impossible to survive here if you still have one foot in that other world. And you certainly will never succeed if the goals you're working towards don't align with where you are.

True, giving up the dream is hard. It's a loss. Until you find that you are getting something so much better in its place. The American dream was never really ours. We were immigrants who went along with what would lead to the host culture's destiny. Here it's different. Here we are fulfilling our own destiny.

Living in Israel means being part of a story that goes back more than 3000 years. It means fulfilling the prayers and dreams of countless generations who longed to be able to return. To live in Israel is to help shape the fate of the Jewish people. What we are building today will echo forward into eternity.

Beyond the spiritual heights, even the day-to-day living is unlike anything in America. Our friends who moved to the small town argued with us that they "Had a shul, had a kollel with some great shiurs" and thus they claimed that they had everything they needed to live a full, complete Jewish life.

I didn't tell them that a shul and kollel were nice, but that they could find more Torah learning on our street than in their entire town. Instead, I gave them this example. A man loves food. His dream is to retire to Paris and spend the rest of his life enjoying the best of Parisian cuisine. One day, his friends are shocked when he moves to a small town in the Midwest. They asked him what happened to his bon vivant dreams. He tells them that it's actually the same. The town contains a gas station that offers reheated pizza, hot dogs on the grill, and prepackaged sandwiches to go. It's the same.

We'd look at this person as crazy. Yet it's the same choice that so many American Jews make every year when they decide that caring for their lawn is more important than caring for their soul.

When a family makes aliyah, they are joining their relations. The land of Israel is their home. It is the eternal home of our people. Aliyah means constructing something special, something that will last. A house may fall into ruins, but our spiritual home will last forever.

That so many would throw all this away for luxury and creature comforts breaks my heart. Jews have a unique chance such as has never occurred before. We can have a role in building our own future, with every new building constructing the fate of a people.

In this, as in all things, Hashem has given us a choice. For many, it's a test. It's not easy, but I promise that the rewards are well worth the sacrifice. In giving up a foreign dream, you are fulfilling the dream of a nation. Choose well. Why build a private house when you can help build the Jewish homeland?

Ilan Goodman is a professor of art history and a museum curator. He also serves as a rabbi and educator. He made Aliyah to Israel in 2011 and lives with his wife and children in Beit Shemesh.