"השמאל עדיין שונא אותי": חנמאל דורפמן מספר על הורדת הפאות

MK Chanamel Dorfman (Otzma Yehudit) explained in an interview with i24NEWS why he decided to cut off his sidelocks shortly before being sworn in at the Knesset plenum.

Dorfman said, "I had been thinking about cutting off my sidelocks for a long time. Ultimately, I'm no longer a hilltop youth, what can I say? I still appreciate what the hilltop youth do. For many years I was a lawyer and a chief of staff, and now I finally found time for this, too. But don't worry, you can see the responses on my social media accounts, and the left still hates me. It hasn't made them think I'm someone else - and I'm really not someone else."

He added, "Ultimately, you have to stay connected to reality and adapt to it. That's why I thought this was the right step."