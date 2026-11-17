A family milestone at the officers' course graduation ceremony at Bahad 1 - Yael, the daughter of IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, completed her officer's training, and her father presented her with his own platoon commander's pin, which he had worn throughout his military service.

Yael was born in 2006, during the Second Lebanon War, while her father was hospitalized with an injury. Defrin recalled, "I first time I saw her was while I was hospitalized".

Twenty years later, the pin he wore throughout his service is being passed on to his daughter as she begins her career as an IDF officer.