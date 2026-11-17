An Israeli biotechnology startup is preparing to test an innovative sticker designed to extend the shelf life of strawberries in British supermarkets, potentially reducing food waste and improving agricultural efficiency.

According to The Jewish Chronicle, Israeli company LiVA Bio has developed a small sticker placed inside fruit packaging. The technology uses a prebiotic formulation to encourage beneficial microorganisms naturally found on fruit, slowing deterioration without affecting flavor or texture.

Trials conducted with British agricultural producer Dyson Farming produced promising results. According to figures released by the company, 86% of treated strawberries remained suitable for sale after six days, compared with just 60% of untreated strawberries.

The technology also extended the period during which strawberries could be sold at full price by two days.

A commercial pilot involving Dyson Farming and a major British supermarket chain, which has not been named, is scheduled to begin in late December following two seasons of testing.

LiVA Bio, founded in 2021 by Ifat Peled Dinstag and inventor Ifat Hammer, is also collaborating with Britain's Quadram Institute Bioscience on a £100,000 research project examining strawberry microbiomes and the effectiveness of the technology.

Oskar Szymanski, senior technical manager at Dyson Farming, explained that strawberries are particularly vulnerable to damage during harvesting and packaging. Even with increasing automation, minor bruising remains difficult to prevent, often requiring additional inspections and contributing to food waste.

The Israeli-developed sticker offers additional protection, helping maintain production efficiency while reducing the need for manual intervention.

British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters welcomed the cooperation between Israeli and British companies, highlighting its potential to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable food production.

The company hopes successful trials will pave the way for expansion into other British supermarket chains.