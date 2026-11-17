After defeating city rival Hapoel Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague last week in its first "home" game at the arena in Limassol, Cyprus, Maccabi Tel Aviv hoped to claim another major victory on Tuesday evening, this time against Greek powerhouse and reigning European champion Olympiacos.

Maccabi entered the game following a defeat to Hapoel Jerusalem in the first Israeli Premier League Clasico of the season. The team was struggling in the EuroLeague, sitting 17th in the standings with just three wins and eight losses.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, arrived with the opposite record of eight wins and three losses. Despite sitting sixth in the standings, the Greek side was reportedly dealing with significant tensions in its locker room.

Maccabi opened strongly but gradually lost momentum as the game progressed. Olympiacos capitalized, putting together an impressive run to establish a double-digit lead that eventually reached 15 points.

Maccabi refused to surrender, launching a remarkable 13-0 run to erase the deficit and turn the contest into a thriller.

With just 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Maccabi appeared to be heading for a stunning upset, holding a three-point lead.

However, a costly turnover by Yam Madar gave Olympiacos one final opportunity. Sasha Vezenkov capitalized with a spectacular half-court three-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

The drama continued in the extra period, as Maccabi once again came agonizingly close to victory. But another crucial Olympiacos three-pointer, followed by a Maccabi turnover in the closing seconds, sealed the outcome with just 1.6 seconds remaining.

Olympiacos escaped with a dramatic 97-95 victory, leaving Maccabi to rue a missed opportunity to defeat one of Europe's top teams.