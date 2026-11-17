Users worldwide are reporting disruptions to several Apple services on Tuesday evening, including iCloud, the App Store and Apple Pay.

According to reports on technology websites, the issues include users being unexpectedly signed out of their accounts, difficulty signing in and problems downloading apps.

The extent of the disruption remains unclear. According to MacRumors, Apple briefly displayed a notice about a sign-in issue, but its system status page later reverted to showing normal service.

The company officially confirmed that an outage is disrupting its services worldwide and said it is working to resolve the issue.