Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset that Israel currently faces major threats and stressed the need to form a unity government.

"Those who need to know, know", Netanyahu said, referring to the threats. He added, "The challenges now are no less significant than those in the days before the Six-Day War. In some respects, they are even greater".

He said, "What is needed today is a national unity government that includes all parties that support the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people. That also includes the haredi parties, with whom an agreement can be reached on the status of Torah students. Today we know that all the provocations and attacks were political spin".

Netanyahu added, "Unfortunately, that is not what I see. What we are seeing right now is vitriol and incitement, precisely the opposite of what we would expect from someone who truly wants unity and a Zionist state. This evening, we are seeing a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman and a Knesset speaker being elected with the votes of supporters of terrorism, after they swore that this would not happen".

He stressed, "The results of these elections are not what I wanted, nor are they what others wanted, but this is what the people want. The people want us to unite. The people are saying: Unite now so that we can face these threats. And that is done by approaching one another not as enemies, but as brothers-certainly not through a government that relies on the Muslim Brotherhood".