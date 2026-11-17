Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš visited Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Tuesday, accompanied by a senior government delegation, to learn about Israel's advanced defense technologies and explore opportunities for closer security cooperation.

The delegation included the Czech Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, and other senior officials. They were hosted by IAI President and CEO Guy Bar Lev.

During the visit, the Czech officials received a briefing on the Arrow missile defense system, including its operational performance during the war, as well as presentations on other Israeli defense technologies.

"Israel's defense systems are among the best in the world, and that is precisely why we are here today," Babiš said.

"The Czech Republic and Israel share a historic friendship dating back to 1948, and I deeply value the strong relations between our two countries. We came here to see firsthand Israel's remarkable defense systems and to explore opportunities for further cooperation."

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the visit and said he looked forward to strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

IAI Chairman Boaz Levy emphasized the growing importance of missile defense amid increasing ballistic missile threats worldwide.

"Ballistic missile threats have become one of the most significant security challenges facing nations worldwide," Levy said.

He noted that the Arrow system, developed over decades through a strategic partnership between Israel and the United States, has demonstrated its effectiveness in combat, protecting lives and strategic assets.

"The visit by the Czech Prime Minister and his senior delegation reflects the growing recognition of the importance of ballistic missile defense capabilities and the confidence placed in Israeli technology," Levy added.

IAI President and CEO Guy Bar Lev welcomed the delegation, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the company's advanced technologies, particularly the Arrow system and other systems deployed during the war.

"This visit takes place within the framework of cooperation between the governments of Israel, the Czech Republic, and the United States," Bar Lev said.

The Arrow system forms the uppermost layer of Israel's multi-layered air defense network. Arrow 3, operational since 2017, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside Earth's atmosphere.

IAI serves as the prime contractor for the development and production of the Arrow system, working alongside the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), under the Israeli Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense Research and Development, and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

During the recent war, the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 systems successfully intercepted ballistic missiles launched toward Israel from Iran and Yemen.