A magistrate's court on Tuesday sentenced a man who refused to grant his wife a Jewish divorce, or get, to 27 months in prison for violating a rabbinical court order. The sentence will run consecutively to any other term of imprisonment, including civil detention.

The court also imposed suspended prison sentences and ordered the defendant to pay the complainant NIS 30,000 in compensation.

The case dates back to the couple's marriage in 2008. In 2020, the Tel Aviv Regional Rabbinical Court ordered the defendant to grant his wife, Sarah Tanya Ohayon, a get. After he repeatedly refused to comply with the ruling, the court imposed a restrictive order that included up to five years of civil detention, but he continued to refuse.

He was subsequently indicted for violating a court order intended to protect a person, under Section 287(b) of the Penal Law. In September 2026, he was convicted following an evidentiary trial.

During the proceedings, testimony described prolonged mistreatment. The complainant tearfully recounted how she had been prevented from moving on with her life and described the severe impact on their children, saying, "I wanted to bring more children into the world. I can no longer do that. I will be 45 in a few months. I wanted to get married, to move on with my life. I cannot; for 10 years now, I have been unable to do that".

The rabbinical court and the magistrate's court found that the defendant did not wish to remain with his wife, but was motivated by a desire to control her and retain improper leverage in the legal proceedings. The verdict quoted his own admission in court, "I refuse to grant a get... Not giving her a get is part of keeping her involved in these rabbinical court proceedings".

In sentencing, the court rejected defense arguments seeking leniency on the grounds of his isolation as a foreign resident and difficulties in prison. It stressed that the keys to his release had always remained in his hands alone: all he needed to say was, "I am willing".

The judge set a sentencing range of 18 to 40 months in prison and selected a term intended to send an unequivocal message against the refusal to grant a get.