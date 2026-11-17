מירב בן ארי הפתיעה את אמיר אוחנה

MK Merav Ben Ari, one of the most outspoken critics of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and the Likud party, took to the Knesset podium on Tuesday evening during a debate on replacing the Knesset Speaker and delivered an unexpected message of appreciation to MK Amir Ohana, who was presiding over the session.

Ben Ari began by thanking Ohana for their cooperation during one of Israel's most challenging periods.

"I want to thank you. We went through one of the most difficult and complex periods in the history of the State of Israel. I was responsible for coordinating the opposition. I was appointed on September 7, and about a month later, the State of Israel was attacked by a murderous terrorist organization. We worked together, accompanying diplomats on visits to communities near the Gaza border and in the north."

She continued, "We accomplished many good things together for the people of Israel and the State of Israel. I never held back from criticizing you, and I know how to voice criticism, but throughout this turbulent period, we managed to work together."

"I also want to thank you for the opportunities you gave me. You knew how to stand by the opposition when it was needed," Ben Ari concluded.