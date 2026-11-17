The UK's Charity Commission has launched a regulatory compliance case involving JW3, a Jewish community center in London, following complaints about an Israeli medical recruitment event held at the venue.

The investigation follows a Sky News report revealing that promotional leaflets distributed by Israeli urgent care provider Terem advertised employment opportunities at clinics in Judea and Samaria and the Golan Heights.

The materials included a map showing Terem facilities in Ma'ale Adumim, Beitar Illit, and Modiin Illit, as well as Katzrin in the Golan Heights. The international community generally considers Israeli communities in these territories illegal under international law, a position Israel disputes.

The MedEx recruitment event, organized largely by Israeli government ministries, took place on October 25 at JW3, located on Finchley Road in London's Camden borough.

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians subsequently filed a complaint, alleging that "JW3 may have facilitated activities contributing to Britain's Charity Commission has opened a compliance case into a London Jewish community center after complaints over recruitment materials advertising medical jobs in Judea and Samaria.

The organization urged the Charity Commission to examine whether JW3's trustees had conducted appropriate due diligence and risk assessments before hosting the event, whether the use of the venue complied with the charity's legal obligations and stated purposes, and whether the circumstances constituted misconduct or mismanagement.

A Charity Commission spokesperson confirmed: "We have opened a regulatory compliance case into JW3 Trust Limited to assess concerns raised with us. We will be engaging with the charity's trustees to gather more information and determine if there is any regulatory role for the Commission."

The Commission emphasized that opening a compliance case does not indicate wrongdoing and does not constitute a formal statutory inquiry.

Honest Reporting responded with a post stating that: "Sky News has portrayed the advertising of medical jobs for doctors and nurses at Israeli urgent-care clinics as “promoting illegal Israeli settlements."

The report, by @amandaakass, targets @JW3London, one of Britain's leading Jewish community institutions, at a time of widespread antisemitism.

A Jewish community center hosts an event promoting medical employment opportunities in Israel, and Sky News turns it into a controversy over Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Critics argue that this is not legitimate journalistic scrutiny, but a disgraceful smear against a prominent Jewish institution."