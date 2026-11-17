שוטרי תחנת בת ים במרחב איילון איתרו ועצרו שני שוהים בלתי חוקיים תושבי חברון

Two Hebron residents, aged 22 and 55, who were in Israel illegally, were arrested during a proactive police operation at a residential building undergoing renovations on Givati Street in Bat Yam. The two are suspected of working at the site without valid permits to stay and work in Israel.

The arrests were carried out by officers from the Bat Yam police station in the Ayalon district, in cooperation with the Bat Yam Municipality's engineering department and the Labor Ministry.

The officers inspected the residential building, where renovation work was underway. During the inspection, they located the two men and took them to the Bat Yam police station for questioning.