In the mystical teachings of the Zohar, specifically in the portion of Shelach, a profound truth is revealed about human speech and spiritual energy: “No voice is lost from this world except the voice of Torah and prayer, which ascends and pierces the heavens and does not remain below."

Every ordinary sound we utter remains trapped within the physical boundaries of our earthly environment, lingering in the atmosphere, whereas sacred speech propelled by genuine spiritual focus achieves escape velocity. The Zohar explains that when a person studies Torah with pure intention, angels are actively created in the spiritual realm of Beriah, the World of Creation. Similarly, when an individual infuses their prayers with deep concentration, heartfelt emotion, and true kavanah-putting their very soul into the words-those prayers ascend to the higher worlds.

Conversely, when prayer is recited mechanically, devoid of proper intent and spiritual presence, it is repelled downward, banished to the lowest firmaments governing the material world, where the Zohar categorizes such hollow utterances as invalid. Yet when a prayer rises with authentic soulfulness, the Zohar teaches that the angel appointed as the warden of prayers greets it with a kiss, elevating it through the supernal worlds to stand before the Creator.

When we examine this ancient Kabbalistic wisdom through the lens of modern physics and quantum science, the parallels are breathtaking.

Consider the mechanics of human speech: our vocal cords function much like the strings of a guitar. When we speak, air from the lungs passes across these taut folds of tissue, causing them to vibrate at specific frequencies and creating a physical disturbance in the surrounding air molecules. This acoustic wave is not an abstract concept; it is real, measurable kinetic and thermal energy propagating through the atmosphere.

In Jewish law, fulfilling a commandment involving speech -and making an impact in the physical world-such as reciting the Shema, praying, or studying Torah, requires articulating the words aloud rather than merely thinking them silently. By vocalizing the words, we generate an objective energetic vibration that is physically injected into and imbued within the material world.

The fundamental law of conservation of energy, a cornerstone of classical physics, mirrors the Zohar’s teaching with uncanny precision. According to this principle, energy in a closed system cannot be created or destroyed; it can only be transformed from one form to another. When you speak a word, the acoustic energy does not simply vanish into nothingness once the sound fades from human ears. Instead, those sound waves transfer their energy to the air molecules, walls, and objects around you, eventually dissipating into microscopic thermal vibrations that permanently alter the environment’s energetic state.

Just as the Zohar states that no voice is ever lost from this world, physics confirms that the energy of every spoken word remains conserved within our physical universe. However, while ordinary speech remains bound within this closed thermodynamic system, sacred speech offers a miraculous way to transcend it. Through the vehicle of Torah study and prayer infused with soul, concentration, and pure intent, a person generates a spiritual resonance capable of piercing the boundary of the material universe (quantum tunneling) and bypassing the closed loop of physical conservation, connecting directly with a higher, transcendent reality.

The tangible reality of uninspired speech trapped below is vividly illustrated in a famous story about the Baal Shem Tov, the founder of Hasidic Judaism. Upon arriving at the threshold of a certain synagogue, the Baal Shem Tov stopped dead in his tracks and declared that he could not enter. Puzzled, his students looked inside and pointed out that the sanctuary was nearly empty, with plenty of physical space for him to walk in.

The Baal Shem Tov replied that to his spiritual eyes, the floor was piled high with prayers the congregation had recited without proper intention, focus, or heart. Because those words lacked the spiritual lift of kavanah, they could not ascend to the heavens; instead, they fell straight down to the ground, accumulating as dense, heavy spiritual matter that physically blocked him from stepping inside.

Modern thinkers and proponents of quantum healing often speak of accessing the core, stem, or foundational source of energy to redirect reality and manifest better outcomes. Yet, from a purely naturalistic perspective, human beings remain fundamentally constrained by the deterministic laws of physics and biology; operating strictly within the material plane, we are trapped inside the closed bubble of our physical limitations.

The only way to reach beneath the surface of matter into that infinite spectrum of unseen potentiality-the unified field from which all existence continuously emanates-is through the divine capacity God has granted the human soul. As the Tanya, drawing directly from the Zohar, explains, our thoughts, speech, and actions interact with this foundational divine energy. Science has only recently begun to uncover what Kabbalah taught millennia ago: every vibration we emit, whether positive or negative, whether words of kindness and holiness or words of anger and negativity, remains impressed upon the atmosphere and is absorbed by our physical surroundings.

This spiritual absorption into physical matter was powerfully articulated by the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Speaking about the synagogue where his revered father-in-law, the Previous Rebbe, had prayed for ten years, Rabbi Schneerson explained that the very walls of that sanctuary had become uniquely holy and spiritually charged because they had absorbed a decade of his father-in-law’s deeply concentrated, soulful prayers. Stepping into such a space to pray was extraordinarily potent because the physical environment itself radiated the conserved spiritual energy embedded in its structure.

On another occasion, the Rebbe spoke about sending a bottle of l’Chaim-spirits that had sat on his table during a vibrant Hasidic gathering-to followers around the world. He explained that because the liquid had been present amid the singing, heartfelt words of Torah, and the collective spiritual energy of the gathering, the physical substance itself absorbed that spiritual frequency and could carry that transformative influence wherever it was taken across the globe.

Ultimately, this synthesis of Torah wisdom and modern science reveals that ancient mysticism not only anticipated the law of conservation of energy long before humanity had the instruments to measure acoustic waves and thermodynamics, but also mapped the higher dimensions where physics ends.

While every word we speak leaves a lasting energetic imprint on the air and the physical matter around us, we are not doomed to remain trapped in a closed material bubble. By infusing our prayers and Torah study with genuine concentration, intention, and soul, we unlock the spiritual mechanism that breaks through the ceiling of the physical universe, reaching the highest realms of creation and drawing down real, transformative blessings into our world.

What a profound responsibility and privilege this places on every word we utter: knowing that our voices permanently shape the physical spaces we inhabit, and that with true heart and focus, our words can pierce the heavens themselves and elicit blessings from above to reach down below, healing the sick and bringing goodness into our world.

Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui is spiritual leader at Jewish Community Synagogue, North Palm Beach Fl. www.rabbishlomoezagui.com