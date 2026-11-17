US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz joined US Marines stationed at the American Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, for a push-up tribute to the 241 Americans killed in the 1983 bombing of the US Marine barracks.

In a video posted Tuesday on X, Waltz was seen performing push-ups alongside uniformed Marines near a memorial honoring the victims of the attack.

"Knocking out 20 with the Marines guarding Embassy Beirut in honor of the 241 Americans murdered by Iran & Hezbollah in 1983," Waltz wrote.

He concluded his message with the Marine Corps expressions "Oorah! Semper Fi," the latter meaning "Always Faithful."

The tribute took place during Waltz's visit to Lebanon, commemorating one of the deadliest attacks against American military personnel in the Middle East.