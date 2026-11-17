US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Tuesday that the UN's peacekeeping role in Lebanon must change after 20 years, following his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"America's message is clear: one state, one army," Waltz wrote in a post on X. "A sovereign Lebanon is a stronger Lebanon."

Waltz also expressed appreciation for President Aoun's decision to engage in negotiations with the United States and Israel "in pursuit of peace."

"The United States stands with a free and independent Lebanon," he added.

The remarks came during Waltz's regional visit, which included discussions with Lebanese officials on the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the transfer of security responsibilities to Lebanese authorities, and efforts to strengthen Lebanon's sovereignty amid Hezbollah's continued presence in the country.