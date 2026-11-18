The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a collection of three qualitative studies examining antisemitism experienced by Jewish medical students, healthcare professionals and patients across the United States healthcare system.

The research, titled Antisemitism in American Healthcare: A Qualitative Examination of the Experiences of Jewish Medical Students, Healthcare Professionals and Patients, documents accounts of harassment, discrimination, social exclusion, difficulties obtaining religious accommodations and inadequate institutional responses.

The studies, conducted by the ADL Ratings and Assessments Institute (RAI), involved focus groups and interviews with 31 Jewish medical students, 44 healthcare professionals and 40 Jewish patients, for a total of 115 participants. The medical student study was conducted in collaboration with the American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA).

According to the findings, Jewish medical students reported concealing or minimizing their Jewish or Israeli identities out of concern that openly identifying as Jewish could affect their admission to medical programs, academic grades or opportunities to obtain residency positions.

Students also described antisemitic remarks, social isolation and insufficient education about Jewish identity and antisemitism within medical training institutions.

Healthcare professionals reported similar concerns in their workplaces, including decisions about whether to wear visible Jewish symbols, speak openly about their identities or request religious accommodations.

Some described antisemitic experiences involving colleagues, supervisors, patients and professional networks.

One healthcare professional recalled being advised to conceal their Jewish identity because of concerns about its potential impact on patient care.

"I was actually told at one point to never disclose that I was Jewish, because it could impact patient care," the participant said.

"He was like, 'You might not want to answer that question anymore, and just kind of skirt over it, because your name sounds too Jewish.'"

Jewish patients interviewed for the studies described questioning whether revealing their religious identity might influence the treatment they received. Some reported seeking medical providers they considered safer or more welcoming toward Jewish patients.

Others described difficulties accessing kosher meals, Jewish chaplaincy services and accommodations for Shabbat observance during medical treatment.

Alongside the negative experiences, the studies identified examples of healthcare institutions successfully supporting Jewish students, employees and patients.

These included supportive faculty members and colleagues, Jewish employee networks, access to rabbis, kosher food options and religious accommodations that helped foster a sense of trust and belonging.

ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt warned that concerns about antisemitism in healthcare could undermine patients' confidence in medical institutions.

"When you walk into a hospital, you are placing your health - and sometimes your life - in someone else's hands. The last thing you should have to worry about is whether being Jewish will affect the care you receive," Greenblatt said.

"Yet these deeply troubling accounts reveal patients afraid to disclose their identity, or medical students fearing for their futures and healthcare professionals feeling compelled to hide their Jewish identity."

He added that such experiences undermine the principles of compassion, trust and dignity that should guide medical care.

The ADL emphasized that the research is qualitative and that its participant samples are not statistically representative of the broader US healthcare system. Consequently, the findings cannot establish how widespread antisemitism is among American healthcare institutions.

Nevertheless, the organization said the accounts revealed troubling patterns of fear, discrimination and exclusion requiring institutional attention and meaningful action.

AJMA CEO Eveline Shekhman expressed particular concern about the experiences of Jewish medical students and the potential consequences for their professional development.

"We are seeing signs that antisemitism is taking root in the very institutions responsible for training the next generation of doctors and caring for our communities," Shekhman said.

"Jewish medical students describe hiding their identities, fearing retaliation and questioning whether they can pursue their careers without facing discrimination."

Shekhman stressed that medical schools have a responsibility to ensure that prejudice and discrimination do not affect the environment in which future physicians study, train and eventually treat patients.

In addition to the three studies, the ADL Center on Extremism published a companion report titled From Hospital Protests to Blacklists: Anti-Israel Organizing in U.S. Healthcare.

The report examines the activities and influence of two anti-Zionist activist organizations, Healthcare Workers for Palestine (HCW4P) and Doctors Against Genocide (DAG), within American healthcare institutions.

According to the ADL, the groups have organized disruptive demonstrations at hospitals and professional medical conferences, circulated protest toolkits and pressured healthcare institutions to exclude speakers identified as "Zionists."

The organization said some of these activities have crossed the line into antisemitism, including instances involving the celebration of violence and groups designated as terrorist organizations.

The ADL said the findings underscore the need for healthcare institutions to address antisemitism, protect Jewish students and professionals from discrimination and ensure that Jewish patients can receive medical care without concerns that their identity will influence their treatment.

ADL and AJMA are urging healthcare institutions to adopt their Five Asks for Hospitals and Healthcare Institutions and take immediate, concrete action to confront antisemitism, strengthen accountability and ensure that Jewish and Israeli patients, healthcare professionals and medical students can receive care, work and train without fear of discrimination or hostility.

To complement these institutional recommendations, ADL and AJMA launched a call to action empowering patients, healthcare professionals and medical students to make their voices heard and advocate for safe, inclusive and discrimination-free healthcare environments.

For guidance on recognizing and reporting antisemitism, visit ADL’s healthcare resources. Medical students can also report classroom or curriculum-related incidents at https://www.adl.org/report-incident/campus-classroom-reporting.

ADL is the leading anti-hate organization in the world. Founded in 1913 to protect the Jewish people, ADL works to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and secure justice and fair treatment to all. In the face of rising antisemitism and extremism, we protect, advocate, and educate, through a mix of programs and services using the latest innovations and technology, and seek to create a world without hate. More at www.adl.org .

The American Jewish Medical Association (AJMA) is the national home for Jewish healthcare professionals, students, trainees, and allies. Our community includes physicians, nurses, dentists, public health and allied health professionals, and others across the healthcare field. Through community building, education, and advocacy, AJMA combats antisemitism and discrimination, strengthens Jewish community in healthcare, and promotes professionalism, merit, and excellence in patient care. Learn more at www.theajma.org.