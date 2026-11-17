The Regavim Movement petitioned the Jerusalem District Court for immediate enforcement action against the extensive illegal compounds constructed at Jerusalem’s northern entrance. These compounds were built without permits, and violate a military order prohibiting construction.

The illegal development stretches between the Benzion Netanyahu Interchange and Atarot Junction, adjacent to the Begin Highway. It includes extensive land preparation, infrastructure work, a building supply company’s massive stock yard, illegal horse stables, and vast parking lots for buses, trucks, heavy machinery and more.

The site lies alongside a strategic transportation corridor connecting Jerusalem, Modi’in and the communities of the Binyamin region and beyond, a highway used by hundreds of thousands of Israelis every day.

Regavim’s petition notes that the area is covered by a military order prohibiting construction in the area on security grounds. Comparative aerial photographs submitted by Regavim document the alarming pace of the encroachment and its expansion alongside the highway.

Regavim first contacted the relevant state authorities in April 2023 but received only a laconic, standardized response: “the matter is “known and being addressed." In practice, the illegal construction continued unchecked, as evidenced by the aerial photos taken in 2025 and 2026.

Regavim emphasized that the illegal development in the seam zone forms part of the broader struggle over Area C in Judea and Samaria. A comprehensive report attached to the petition describes how the Palestinian Authority, through extensive European funding and coordinated planning, encourages land seizures and agricultural encroachment to establish territorial contiguity, undermine Israeli control, and create facts on the ground ahead of the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Menash Shmueli, Regavim’s Field Coordinator, criticized the authorities’ continued failure to act.

“Hundreds of thousands of motorists traveling along Begin Highway between Jerusalem and Modi’in are unaware of the monster that is growing at arms’ length from the highway and slowly taking control of the road," Shmueli said. “It is inconceivable that the authorities allow such massive encroachment in the seam zone and deliberately turn a blind eye as it expands month after month."

“Our petition demands answers, immediate demolition and, beyond that, prosecution of the offenders," he continued. “The ball is now in the court’s hands."