Avishai Breier, 51, of Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, died suddenly yesterday (Monday) while climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Breier collapsed shortly after reaching the summit, and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Breier set out on the trek with a group of 16 Israeli hikers, including four close friends. After he collapsed, his friends tried to assist him and evacuate him from the mountain.

Because of the terrain, the rescue helicopter could not land at the summit. His friends carried him on a stretcher for about five hours to a lower point from which he could be evacuated.

Breier is survived by his wife, Anat, and their three children, Maayan, Gaia and Itai.

Alongside his personal and professional commitments, Breier devoted a significant portion of his time to IDF reserve service. When the Swords of Iron war broke out on October 7, he reported for duty as an officer in the 226th Paratroopers Brigade. He subsequently served hundreds of days in the reserves at the deputy battalion commander's forward command post and took part in operations in Lebanon and Syria.

Even after turning 50, Breier continued to volunteer for combat service. His family said he viewed reserve duty as a personal mission and was unwilling to give up his role in the unit's missions or his connection with his comrades.

Avishai and his family Photo: Courtesy of the family

His family said Breier would often say, "Life is short", a statement that reflected the way he chose to live. His relatives said, "He was a devoted family man, a reserve officer and a person full of joy and generosity".

His family said that despite his professional career and extended reserve service, his family always remained his top priority. They described him as a father actively involved in his children's lives, who made a point of getting to know their interests and supporting them closely.

At one point, he even decided to shorten his working week by one day so he could devote more time to his wife and children.

Breier was an accountant and a finance and management professional who held senior positions in businesses and worked in financial consulting. Alongside his work, he made sure to set aside time for his family and friends.

According to his relatives, Breier was also the person who brought friends together, organized gatherings and made sure everyone felt part of the group.

His family said his death had left his relatives and friends in shock and deep grief. In a statement, the family said, "Avishai loved life, but perhaps more than anything, he loved the people he shared it with. And they loved him back".