The legal battle over the conscription of yeshiva students is expanding to include the allocation of land and buildings to Torah institutions.

As part of a petition filed with the Supreme Court, the state has been ordered to respond within a week to a request for an interim injunction barring local authorities from allocating properties to yeshivas whose students include men eligible for military service whose status has not been regularized.

The petitioners are asking the court to order municipalities and local councils to halt new allocations of land and buildings to these institutions and refrain from renewing or extending existing allocations.

The petition follows legal and financial measures taken over the issue of yeshiva student conscription, including cuts to government funding and benefits granted to the institutions.

Unlike measures that have so far focused primarily on funding for the institutions, the current petition concerns the physical infrastructure that enables them to operate, including buildings and land allocated by local authorities.

At this stage, the court has neither issued an interim injunction nor ruled on the petitioners' request. The state has been ordered to present its position within a week, after which the request will be considered.

Figures in the haredi community have criticized the expansion of legal proceedings to include building allocations, viewing the move as another attempt to undermine the operations of yeshivas.

They argue that blocking new allocations and declining to renew existing ones could hamper local authorities' ability to meet the needs of Torah institutions operating within their jurisdictions.