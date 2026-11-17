An unusual incident caused alarm at Kibbutz Gevulot near the Gaza border after two residents of the Arab city of Rahat drove into the kibbutz wearing kippahs without undergoing security screening at the entrance.

The incident occurred about two weeks ago, and the suspects posted footage of their entry into the kibbutz online. Following action by the kibbutz's security personnel, a report was passed to police, who worked to locate the two and investigate the circumstances of their entry.

Israel Police confirmed that, after receiving the footage, officers from the Rahat station worked to locate those involved and investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Police said, "Every complaint and report received by police that raises suspicion of a criminal offense is examined and investigated based on the available evidence."

Police added that those involved were located and brought to the police station for questioning, after which the suspect was released under restrictive conditions.

The Eshkol Regional Council said, "Following action by security personnel in the community, the information was immediately passed to police, who acted swiftly and arrested the two. At the conclusion of the investigation, no suspicion of a criminal or nationalistically motivated incident emerged, and they were released and barred from the area."