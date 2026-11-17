Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, head of the Beit El Yeshiva, is calling for changes to vacation practices in yeshivas and an increase in the number of study days throughout the year.

In a lecture delivered at the yeshiva on Saturday night following the reading of Parashat Toldot, the rabbi outlined his desire to maintain the study schedule during Hanukkah, criticized the lengthy vacations customary at some yeshivas, and explained that Torah study should be treated with no less commitment than a job. Alongside these practical matters, he discussed the spiritual meaning of a thirst for Torah, the struggle between Jacob and Esau, and the deeper message of the account of the patriarch Isaac's wells.

Rabbi Melamed told his students, "People work during Hanukkah. There is no vacation from work during Hanukkah. Torah is no less important than work. Just as a person cannot miss work every time there is a family celebration or a difficulty arises, the same approach should apply to the commitment to Torah study. People must treat Torah study as no less important than work."

The rabbi said he had discussed the plan to continue studying during Hanukkah with the yeshiva's married scholars, while acknowledging the difficulties families face when children are out of school. Under the plan he presented, the yeshiva's regular studies would continue through the Wednesday of Hanukkah, with a break beginning only on Thursday and lasting until after Shabbat. He expressed hope that the yeshiva students, too, would remain in the study program until the scheduled break.

The rabbi extended his criticism to the customary yeshiva recess during the month of Nisan, saying, "What is happening in the yeshivas? I do not understand. Where did this custom come from? It seems to me to be an incomprehensible custom." He suggested that it may have originated at a time when students needed to travel for many days to reach their homes before Passover, making a prolonged break necessary. Circumstances have changed, however, he said, and there is room to reconsider the length of vacations.

Rabbi Melamed also addressed comparisons between yeshiva students and those serving in the IDF, saying, "The young men in the army serve in the army, and then they say that yeshiva students have endless vacations. We cannot have a situation in which people are in the army, people are working, and yeshiva students are out traveling."

He clarified that he did not intend to make an abrupt change all at once, but to move gradually toward adding study days. As an example, he noted that the yeshiva had already begun its studies before Rosh Hodesh Heshvan this year, and that he intended to add more days in the future.

The rabbi emphasized, however, that changes to the study schedule cannot rest solely on external demands or a sense of obligation. They must grow out of a genuine love of Torah. He said, "If it does not come from joy, it does not work. It must come from joy, from desire, from thirst for knowledge."