Getting a divorce in the USA is complicated as it is, thanks to varying state laws that couples need to be aware of. Add to that the process of obtaining a Get, which is the Jewish bill of divorce, and you might be in for a long and difficult process.

While a civil divorce can be handled by a state court, a Get comes with additional procedures. Luckily, this guide will go over the main differences between the two types of separation, along with the challenges you might encounter and how to overcome them.

Civil Divorce and Get Are Different

In the USA, a civil divorce entails a legal process handled by a court, and the judge dissolves the marriage once the formalities are dealt with. You may also file for a no-contest divorce, which means you and your partner don’t have any major disagreements. In this case, using https://yourforms.com/divorce speeds up filling out paperwork and organizing your documents for a quick and easy process.

The Jewish Get is a religious bill of divorce. It is generally overseen by a rabbinical court. The Get is written and delivered according to separate religious requirements, so a civil divorce in the USA does not replace it.

State Laws and Residency

Different states within the USA handle divorces differently. The most important thing before filing for a separation is to figure out whether you meet the relevant divorce residency requirements. These can vary quite a bit, so you need to make sure to read up on your local laws. For instance:

In California, one spouse must have lived in the state for at least six months, and also for at least three months within the filing county.

In New York, you can be considered a resident through multiple routes, including living in NY for two years, or a year when certain other conditions are met.

Local state divorce laws also differ in terms of waiting periods, required paperwork, grounds for divorce, etc. Some states allow for a no-fault divorce, while others require the fulfilment of additional statutory grounds.

The Filing Process

The American divorce process starts with one spouse filing an official petition with the appropriate court. The other spouse is notified and given a chance to respond. After this, the following steps generally take place:

Both spouses disclose financial information

Property, other assets, and debts are divided

Spousal support and childcare issues are addressed

A final judgment is issued

Since you can get a no-fault divorce in the USA, you don’t need to substantiate any grounds for the separation. A separation can also be uncontested if both parties agree on major issues. In such cases, YourForms is a great online service to handle your paperwork in much less time, much like how cloud computing has made many other tasks easier.

Division of Marital Property and Debts

One of the most significant aspects of a civil separation in the country is marital property’s division among the parties. There are two main approaches adopted by the states:

Community Property: Considering marital property equally shared by the partners, hence leading to a 50/50 split.

Equitable Distribution: Taking into account incomes, both parties’ contributions to assets, and other factors to divide everything fairly.

In case of a Jewish divorce, couples should differentiate between this civil settlement and any religious obligations they have to fulfil.

Spousal Support

Commonly known as alimony, spousal support may be awarded when you get a divorce, but only if the court deems it justified. This is usually determined based on factors like:

Each partner’s income, earning capacity, and assets

The duration of the marriage

Contributions to the household or the partner’s career

Age, health, and financial needs

Again, the type of support and the particular factors accounted for differ by state, and there’s no guarantee it’ll be awarded. There are online divorce services you can use for legal counsel, especially if your Get is delayed and you need to assess any linkage between civil financial terms and religious provisions.

Child Custody and Support

Child custody in divorce is another crucial part of the process. The court bases its decision on the best interests of the child, in general. While state laws vary here too, most courts consider the needs of the child, relationship with each parent, safety, stability, and the parents’ abilities to provide care.

Commonly, this is divided into legal custody and parenting time. The former determines who makes the important decisions about education and healthcare, while the latter determines where the child lives and how parents share time. For Jewish parents, religious upbringing may be especially important. Parents should discuss matters like religious education, synagogue attendance, and dietary practices beforehand.

US divorce laws also focus on child support. States have their own ways to determine the amount of support and who pays what between the parents. This is something parents can’t generally agree on between themselves, as the decision has to comply with state laws.

What if the Get is Delayed?

If your Jewish divorce in America is delayed, it could come with religious and personal consequences. A woman who is unable to obtain a Get is described as an agunah, or a “chained" woman, since traditional Judaism requires the husband to give the divorce and the wife to accept it.

This leads to an imbalance of power, especially if one spouse uses this religious process to gain financial concessions or control. This issue is sensitive because civil courts cannot order a religious act, so obtaining a Get in Jewish law requires mutual understanding. However, some jurisdictions have legal workarounds. New York’s Get Law, for instance, requires spouses to swear they have removed religious barriers to remarriage. Judges may also award more marital assets to the wife if the husband is using the Get for financial extortion.

Practical Steps to Take

So, before considering a formal separation, here are some steps that could help:

Consult a rabbi to learn as much as you can about Orthodox Jewish divorce.

Ask your attorney about residency requirements, financial disclosures, support, custody, etc.

Gather all your documents in advance, especially any prior religious agreements that apply.

Process your Get in parallel with the help of a Jewish family law expert.

For uncontested separations, use YourForms to fill out required forms and organize your paperwork more quickly. If you and your spouse agree on most terms, you should also consider a settlement, as this would reduce both the time and stress caused by contested divorce proceedings.