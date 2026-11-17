'We are defending Europe': Herzog's stark warning to Czech Prime Minister

President Isaac Herzog met with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš on Tuesday at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, declaring that Israel serves as a barrier against the spread of jihadist terrorism into Europe.

Babiš was accompanied by a senior delegation of Czech government ministers and officials. The meeting focused on the longstanding friendship between the two countries and opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in defense, healthcare, innovation, and trade.

"We in Israel are defending and protecting Europe. We are the buffer from a jihadist wave coming into Europe," Herzog told the Czech Prime Minister.

"Therefore, I believe that the future is cooperation between our peoples," he added.

Herzog expressed his appreciation for the Czech Republic's longstanding friendship with Israel and recalled the historical ties between the Jewish people and the Czech nation.

"When you say the word Czech Republic in Israel, it stirs the heart and our emotions because there's huge affection between our peoples and a great history," Herzog said.

The President noted that 2027 would mark the 100th anniversary of the visit of Czech President Tomáš Masaryk to the Holy Land in 1927.

"There is a great Jewish story of the connection of the Jewish people to your land, and therefore, the fact that you are here with your members of your government for us is a day of celebration," he stated.

Herzog also extended an invitation to Czech tourists, scientists, and academics to visit Israel and deepen cooperation with their Israeli counterparts.

"I think the sky is the limit," he said.

Prime Minister Babiš thanked Herzog for the reception and praised Israel's achievements in defense technology and healthcare.

"Yesterday, we had a fantastic demonstration of your air defense system, which is really something unbelievable that you have been working on for 40 years," Babiš said.

"Today, we were at Hadassah Hospital, and it's really fantastic what you do in healthcare," he added.

The Czech Prime Minister also recalled his country's historical assistance to Israel, noting the ties established during the period of Czechoslovakia.

"Since 1948, at that time of Czechoslovakia, we have helped Israel and we have a lot of connections. Thank you very much, Mr. President," Babiš concluded.