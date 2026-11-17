A court on Tuesday convicted Guy Alexander Taglicht, who took part in a protest against the judicial reform in Jerusalem in March 2023, of aggravated assault on a police officer and unlawful assembly.

In his verdict, Judge Arnon Eitan found that Taglicht forcefully pushed a metal barrier toward police officers who were trying to prevent protesters from leaving the approved march route. The barrier struck one officer's legs, causing bruising.

The incident occurred during a demonstration that began outside the President's Residence. At one point, protesters breached barriers on Bartenura Street in an attempt to advance toward the prime minister's residence on Gaza Street.

According to the verdict, footage from an officer's body camera showed Taglicht lifting a yellow barrier with both hands, turning it toward the officers and pushing it forcefully, using his left leg to increase the force of the push.

The judge rejected the defendant's account that he had merely been trying to cross the barrier to join his friends.

The judge wrote, "There is no substitute for seeing with one's own eyes. It is easy to see that lifting and turning the barrier were intended to direct it toward the officers, certainly not to move it out of the way or to pass through it on his way to his friends, who had already moved ahead in the demonstration."

He further found that the act was intended not only to obstruct police work but also to harm the officers themselves.

Addressing the unlawful assembly charge, the judge stressed that the demonstration had begun as a lawful protest, but that parts of it had exceeded the bounds of legitimate protest when demonstrators breached barriers and used force against officers.

He ruled, "Forcibly breaching barriers and pushing back officers who are acting lawfully cannot in any way be regarded as anything other than wrongful conduct outside the bounds of legitimate protest."

The defense, represented by attorney Gaby Lasky, argued, among other things, that enforcement had been selective because other protesters had breached barriers without being prosecuted. The judge rejected the argument, finding that Taglicht's actions were more serious because he had pushed the barrier toward officers and injured one of them.

The court also rejected claims of investigative failures and grounds for dismissing the indictment, giving greater weight to the officers' testimony and the video footage than to the defendant's account.