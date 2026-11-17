Nobel laureate in economics Prof. Yisrael Aumann of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem is at the center of a report on the academic achievements of three researchers associated with the university who ranked among the world's leading scholars in their fields.

According to the data, Aumann ranks fourth worldwide in economics. The report also lists Prof. Amos Tversky in experimental psychology and Prof. David Weisburd in criminology.

Aumann, one of Israel's best-known researchers internationally in economics and game theory, won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2005 for his research in game theory and the understanding of cooperation and conflict between people.

His academic work examines, among other subjects, situations in which individuals, organizations and countries make decisions while taking into account the possible actions of others. This research has made him a central figure in game theory, which serves as a research tool in economics and the social sciences.

According to the information provided about the ranking, Aumann ranks fourth worldwide in his field. Also appearing in the report is Prof. Amos Tversky, a leading researcher in psychology and decision-making who died in 1996.

Tversky was known, among other things, for his joint research with Daniel Kahneman, which examined how people make decisions under uncertainty and how cognitive biases influence their judgment. Their work influenced research in psychology and behavioral economics.

In Tversky's case, TOPSCINET's data for 2026 do place him fourth worldwide in experimental psychology in a ranking based on single-year data. The fact that a researcher who died three decades ago continues to appear near the top of research impact rankings illustrates the continued use of his work in the scientific literature.

The third researcher included in the report is Prof. David Weisburd, who is affiliated with the Hebrew University and works in criminology. His research addresses crime, policing and the effectiveness of approaches to tackling criminal activity, among other subjects. According to the data provided, Weisburd ranks seventh worldwide in his field. A review of the TOPSCINET rankings found that he was indeed ranked seventh in criminology in the 2025 data, while he appears in 16th place in the 2026 career ranking.