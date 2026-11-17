A light aircraft became entangled in cables in an open area near Moshav Beit Halevi in the Emek Hefer region on Tuesday morning. The pilot managed to free himself from the aircraft unharmed.

Magen David Adom EMTs and paramedics dispatched to the scene examined the pilot and determined that he did not require medical treatment.

Idan Binder, an EMT with MDA's motorcycle unit, said, "We received a report of an aircraft that had become entangled in cables in an open area. We arrived at the scene with a motorcycle designed for off-road travel and a four-wheel-drive ambulance."

He added, "We saw the pilot walking around, fully conscious. He told us he had freed himself unharmed and did not need further medical treatment."