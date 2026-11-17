Jordan and Iraq announced on Monday that they would block the Telegram messaging platform, citing national security concerns and the company's handling of content published by users.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said the restrictions were intended to prevent the spread of extremist ideology and efforts to radicalize individuals through the platform.

The announcement followed two deadly incidents in Jordan in recent weeks. On October 23, gunmen attacked a church in the southern part of the country, killing several people. On November 5, a security officer was killed in a stabbing attack in Amman. Neither attack was claimed by a terrorist organization.

In Iraq, the country's media and communications regulator accused Telegram of failing to adequately address content that violates Iraqi law.

"The operating company failed to take the necessary measures to address non-compliant content published on the platform and did not adhere to Iraqi laws," the regulator said.

Iraqi authorities said Telegram would have 30 days to meet their requirements, although they did not clarify what further action could follow if the company failed to comply.

The decision marks Iraq's second move to restrict Telegram in recent years. In August 2023, Baghdad temporarily suspended access to the platform, citing concerns about national security and the protection of users' personal information. Access was restored approximately one week later after authorities said Telegram had addressed their demands.

The platform's founder, Pavel Durov, has also faced legal scrutiny in several countries. In July, Russian authorities accused him of facilitating terrorist activity, alleging that Ukrainian intelligence operatives had used Telegram to coordinate attacks within Russia.

Durov has rejected allegations of wrongdoing, maintaining that Telegram has fulfilled and exceeded its responsibilities regarding content moderation and cooperation with law enforcement.