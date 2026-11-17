Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is donating approximately $5.5 billion in Berkshire Hathaway shares to four charitable foundations associated with his family, accelerating his long-standing commitment to give away his entire fortune.

Buffett, 96, announced the donation Monday in his annual Thanksgiving message to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. CNBC reports that the gift consists of 9.225 million Class B shares of the conglomerate, distributed among four foundations: the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation.

The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after Buffett's late first wife, will receive 3.69 million shares. The other three foundations, associated with his children Susie, Howard and Peter, will each receive 1.845 million shares.

The latest contribution brings Buffett's total donations to the four foundations to more than $29 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock. He retains approximately 13% of the company's shares.

The donation is part of Buffett's plan to distribute all his remaining Berkshire Hathaway holdings to the four foundations by 2034, with the goal of increasing their charitable grants each year. Buffett said he has complete confidence in his children's ability to manage the funds and direct them toward worthy causes.

"My children have given thoughtfully to worthy causes for decades, and I trust 100% both their abilities and their fidelity," he wrote.

The announcement marks Buffett's first Thanksgiving donation since stepping down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway in September, following his retirement as chief executive at the end of 2025. Greg Abel succeeded him as CEO, while Buffett remains chairman emeritus.

Despite his departure from the company's leadership, Buffett emphasized that his confidence in Berkshire Hathaway remains unchanged.

"That confidence is as strong as ever," he wrote, adding that he would keep his Thanksgiving message brief.

Beyond the financial announcement, Buffett used his letter to reflect on the importance of generosity and kindness, returning to a theme he highlighted in last year's message.

Referencing his longtime business partner Charlie Munger, who died in 2023, Buffett wrote that kindness continues to generate benefits long after the original gesture.

"A year later, I would only add that it compounds, and at a better rate than anything Charlie and I ever bought," he wrote.

Buffett also credited several influential teachers and mentors, including Benjamin Graham, Joe Rosenfield and Tom Murphy, with helping shape his career and success.

"Much of my good fortune has come in the form of people who were kind to me and expected nothing in return," he wrote.

He concluded by encouraging readers to recognize those who have helped them and extend the same generosity to others.

"This Thanksgiving, thank one of those selfless people in your own life. Better yet, be a benefactor for someone else," Buffett wrote.

Berkshire Hathaway, which owns businesses including insurance company GEICO and railroad operator BNSF, also maintains substantial investments in major corporations such as Apple, Coca-Cola, Alphabet and American Express. Its shares have reached record levels in recent weeks, reflecting continued investor confidence following the leadership transition.