Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to other publications. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice" podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily" program, available on major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won 60-plus awards for his columns, commentary, art criticism and other writing.

(JNS) The U.S.-Israel relationship is at a crossroads. The future of an alliance that is vital to the Jewish state’s survival should be the subject of intense concern for Israelis and those who care about them. But the most important thing they should be currently doing is ignoring most of the advice they are receiving from the “experts" who are telling them how to fix it.

Such advice can be heard in both the United States and Israel. A feature published in The New York Times this past Sunday by David Halbfinger, its Jerusalem bureau chief, and an analysis in Yediot Achronot by prominent commentator Nadav Eyal that was also summarized in a lengthy and widely shared post on X, both put forward similar plans explaining how Israelis might win back the large number of Americans who seem to have turned their backs on them.

Bad ideas come back into fashion

The problem these pieces address is real and something Israel’s leaders must acknowledge. But their suggestions are not a product of contemporary thinking. Instead, they are rooted in nostalgia for a bygone past when the foreign-policy establishment could still pretend that their preferred solutions were considered realistic by those who paid attention to regional events. As such, rather than sage advice, they are a trap that will exacerbate Israel’s dilemma, and only make more bloodshed and war likely instead of peace.

Important in and of themselves, both articles reflect a consensus among the liberal elites that dominate the media, academia and cultural institutions in both countries.

Their prescription for Israelis is simple.

It starts with replacing Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister with a new government, presumably led by former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff, Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, who has just received a mandate from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to attempt to do that. Halbfinger doesn’t specify who should be part of Eisenkot’s coalition, should the latter be able to form one out of the electoral stalemate produced by the Oct. 27 Israeli election for a new Knesset. By contrast, Eyal believes that such a government must include Arab parties that oppose Israel’s existence.

Both implore Eisenkot to prioritize employing draconian measures to end “settler violence" in Judea and Samaria. That is a narrative about the situation in the territories that is not merely false, but used to discredit Netanyahu, in addition to the hundreds of thousands of Jews who live there and the many more Israelis who support them.

The writers then go on to mandate a massive shift in Israeli security policies that would essentially return the country to the naive moment in 1993, when its government embraced the Oslo Accords. It was at that point that Israelis embarked on an attempt to trade “land for peace" that would end with the creation of a Palestinian Arab state alongside Israel, which would effectively end the conflict.

Forgetting 30 years of history

Both pieces sweep away the history of what followed-history that has shaped a broad consensus of Israeli opinion that rejects a return to the Oslo mindset.

That includes the suicide bombings and ensuing slaughter of more than 1,000 people in Israel during the years of the Second Intifada (2000-05), which was the Palestinian Arabs' answer to the offer of Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and U.S. President Bill Clinton’s of such a state in the Gaza Strip, a share of Jerusalem and almost all of the so-called “West Bank." It also means ignoring what happened when Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon withdrew every Israeli soldier, settler and settlement from Gaza in the summer of 2005 and how that led to the creation of a Hamas terror state there.

That epic blunder not only backfired. It set in motion the train of events that led to the Hamas-led Palestinian Arab assault on Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, and the accompanying orgy of mass murder, torture, rape and kidnapping, as well as the subsequent war that produced the current impasse in the Middle East.

Israelis are urged to forget all of that. And they are told to turn a blind eye to the evidence that shows that the basic premise of “land for peace" was flawed-namely, that the Palestinian Arabs and those who seek to enable and encourage them abroad aren’t interested in two states or peace. What they want is Israel’s destruction-something that could only be achieved by the genocide of its population, for which the horror of Oct. 7 was merely the trailer.

In place of common-sense conclusions that Israelis, including many of those who voted for the “anyone-but-Bibi" coalition of Zionist parties led by Eisenkot, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, is an agenda of “change" that will require them to imagine a world in which they must stop thinking about defeating enemies like Iran, as well as its Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist proxies, and instead go back to trying to appease them.

The alternative, they are told, is to live in a world in which the Americans will abandon them. It is a world that they believe leads to the end of Jewish sovereignty.

Moreover, they both demand that Israelis not delay abandoning a conviction that regards the conflict as a problem to be managed, rather than solved, because of the lack of a peace partner. They must, in both Halbfinger and Eyal’s versions, essentially surrender their security to the delusions that animate the left-wing J Street lobby. That advocates for overturning the will of the Israeli people as expressed in a quarter century of elections and instead imposes the foreign-policy establishment diktat of territorial surrender. This includes not merely Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem, but also the buffer zones Israel established in Southern Lebanon and Syria in order to prevent future terrorist attacks.

Declining support

Why would Israelis even consider such suicidal and irrational policies? They have already been proven not to advance peace. In fact, all movement in that direction has done is empower and encourage Arab and Islamist forces dedicated to Israel’s elimination and the slaughter of its people.

The answer of the “experts" is that many Americans think it’s a good idea. But that doesn’t make it correct.

It’s entirely true that the political problem Israel and its supporters are facing in the United States is serious-and just got worse with the election of Democratic Party majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate. They are likely to either attempt to place severe conditions on the alliance or try to blow it up altogether.

It’s also possible that two years from now, the next person elected president of the United States could be either deeply skeptical of the U.S.-Israel relationship or an open opponent of it. That could be the case whether the winner of the 2028 presidential election is either a Democrat or a Republican .

The reality is that support for Israel among Americans has declined since Oct. 7.

Polls had already demonstrated a rapid decline in backing for the Jewish state among Democrats in the decades before that awful day. The embrace of the toxic doctrines of critical race theory, intersectionality and settler-colonialism predisposed those on the left to accept the false notion that Jews and Israel are “white" oppressors, who are always in the wrong, and that Palestinian Arabs were “people of color," who are always in the right, no matter what they did.

That set in motion the astonishing process by which the worst mass slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust was the excuse for an unprecedented surge of antisemitism. This was largely enabled by skewed coverage of the post-Oct. 7 war by journalists who had been indoctrinated in these doctrines, and thus willing to normalize and mainstream blood libels about Israel committing “genocide" in Gaza and being an “apartheid" state.

While Republicans still back Israel by large majorities, they are not unaffected by the same notions that dominate most of the American education system, as well as the media, popular culture and fine arts. That’s why younger Republicans fail to recognize that they, too, are being indoctrinated by anti-American and anti-Western ideas and therefore more likely to be less supportive of Israel than older ones.

Antisemitism isn’t caused by Israeli policies

The answer from the pro-Israel community to all this must involve a greater commitment of resources to efforts to counter the algorithms on social-media platforms that promote blood libels and support for independent media that reject these lies, like JNS (and Arutz Sheva, r.s).

And it must also be rooted in an acceptance of the fact that the antisemitism at the foundation of critiques of Israel’s efforts to defend itself against a genocidal foe cannot be wished away by changing the behavior of the Jewish state or the Jews as a whole.

Jew-hatred is always about the Jew-haters.

In America, that’s why leftists peddle the myth that Israel and Jewish sovereignty are the purest expression of racism and settler-colonialism, and whose destruction will save the whole world. And it also explains why some on the far-right embrace myths about Israelis manipulating America to discard its interests as part of a conspiracy involving the Jeffrey Epstein sexual-misconduct scandal.

Neither left nor right is interested in the facts about the war on Israel and the Jews. What they care about is having a scapegoat on which to focus their fears about what troubles them most about the world or is the explanation for what scares them the most about it.

The myth that Halbfinger and Eyal are most interested in selling the Israelis and their allies is one in which the Jewish state’s problems are solely the product of mean-spirited right-wing attitudes promoted by Netanyahu and his coalition partners. They claim that fair-minded Americans who are shocked by the lies they accept about Israeli behavior in Gaza and the “West Bank" can be persuaded to preserve the alliance.

But only if Israelis will reject a belief that they must defend their security and replace it with faith in the delusions about the willingness of the Palestinian Arabs and the Muslim world to live in peace with them that led a previous generation of leaders, like Shimon Peres and Barak, to believe in the fairy tale of a new Middle East that would resemble Belgium and the Netherlands.

Appeasement won’t win them back

But does anyone seriously believe that jailing the tiny minority of Jews who might be committing violence in Judea and Samaria in response to the daily toll of Arab terrorism there will fix Israel’s problems with those who believe in such nonsense?

Or that liberal Democrats who fear being primaried by radical Democratic Socialists because of insufficient hostility to Israel will be persuaded to reconstruct the long-gone bipartisan consensus in favor of the Jewish state? Even a government in Jerusalem that would try to revive a two-state solution - that Palestinian Arabs have no interest in pursuing - would ultimately be labeled an “obstacle" to peace by those who refuse to grant the objects of their sympathy any agency for their situation.

Or that those few Republicans, like apparently Vice President JD Vance, who think the antisemitic groyper vote will propel them to power would be happier with an Israeli government that puts its faith in policies designed by J Street? Would they embrace a weak Israel made vulnerable to its foes by concessions that will make it impossible to be the “America First" ally that is an asset rather than a burden to the United States?

There are no easy answers for Israelis as they confront a situation whereby Americans taught to believe that they are evil gain more power. They must instead become more self-reliant, as well as better-equipped to counter the lies spread about them.

What they cannot do is sacrifice their future survival by repeating the mistakes they made during the period when belief in Oslo-and the inevitability of land for peace and a two-state solution-dominated their politics.

Democrats will be more likely to welcome an Israeli prime minister not named Netanyahu to Washington. But in the long run, their caucuses and their base will not be satisfied by Israeli leaders, no matter who they are, if they aren’t willing to surrender their security or their state.

The reality Israelis understand

There is a reason why Eisenkot and his allies didn’t campaign for the policies embraced by J Street. Instead, they focused their efforts on ousting a prime minister who could be accused of being responsible for the Oct. 7 disaster that happened on his watch or on forcing the Haredim to serve in the Israeli military the way other Israeli Jews must. They did so because doing the bidding of those who claim that surrendering rational security policies will win them back American public opinion is rejected by the overwhelming majority of Israelis.

The Israeli people know that returning to efforts to trade land for peace, such as creating a Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria, and making even worse Oct. 7-style atrocities possible, is not so much ill-advised as it is insane. The fact that some misinformed or biased Americans disagree doesn’t change that they are right about this.

Attempting to win back U.S. support by listening to the advice of Halbfinger and Eyal will not just fail as politics. It is a formula for eviscerating the basic premise of the alliance, which rests on Israel’s ability to defend itself and be a vital pro-American force in a region filled with regimes that are neither democratic nor reliable friends of the United States. Moreover, the appeal to the common values rooted in the foundational beliefs of Western civilization that have long united the two peoples will not persuade those Americans, whether on the left or far right, who no longer embrace them.

The only alternative to this bad advice is for Israel-no matter who leads its government-to stay strong, reject suicidal concessions and do a better job of explaining itself to the world. Counseling to wait for a return to sanity in an American public square, where toxic forces have persuaded so many to buy into antisemitic blood libels and myths about Israel, isn’t satisfying to those who demand immediate solutions, even if they will make things worse.

Still, the pendulum of American politics never stops swinging. Those who assume that current intellectual fashions are permanent are always proven incorrect. And that includes those establishment figures who have always been wrong when it comes to their pet solutions to the conflict.

Until public opinion swings back in the direction of support for America’s sole democratic ally in the Middle East-the sole Jewish state on the planet-friends of Israel must continue to fight for the truth and refuse to be intimidated into surrender.