ריבוי ניתוחים קיסריים? ד"ר חנה קטן מזהירה

Dr. Chana Katan has warned against portraying exceptionally high numbers of repeat Caesarean sections as stories of medical heroism, stressing that the risks to mothers and babies must not be overlooked. In a podcast episode released in advance of Hanukkah, Katan addressed the importance of protecting maternal health, referring to a recent case in which a woman successfully gave birth through her 12th Caesarean section.

While acknowledging that such cases can be remarkable, Katan emphasized that they are extremely unusual and should not be viewed as representative of standard medical practice. Repeated pregnancies and Caesarean sections carry significant medical risks, she explained, with the potential dangers increasing with each additional surgery.

Katan cautioned against normalizing such cases or turning them into celebrations of medical achievement without considering the possible consequences. She stressed that medical guidelines exist first and foremost to protect the lives and health of both mother and child. Every case, she added, requires an individual medical assessment conducted with caution and responsibility.

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Drawing a connection to Hanukkah, when Jews light an additional candle each night to increase the light, Katan said the holiday serves as a reminder of how precious life is. In medicine, she concluded, the responsibility is to do everything possible to protect that light, even when exceptional stories risk overshadowing the dangers involved.