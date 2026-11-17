Avi Abelow is founding head of PulseofIsrael.com/IsraelUnwired.com, inspiring People about the Jewish People and the Land of Israel.

Of everything I have seen, heard and learned during my current speaking tour in America, this may be the most important, and most painful, message I can share with the Jewish people.

Throughout my current speaking tour in America, I have received many comments about Israel’s disturbing election results and Gadi Eisenkot’s openness and even desire to establish a government dependent upon the two anti-Israel Arab parties.

Again and again, concerned American Jews have told me, including major Rabbis:

“You have some very serious problems in Israel that you need to fix."

Every time I hear those words, I am shocked.

“You have a problem?"

No.

WE have a problem.

This is not merely an Israeli problem. It is a Jewish people problem.

The State of Israel is not the private possession of the Jews who happen to live there. It is the miraculous gift God restored to the entire Jewish people after more than 2,000 years of exile, persecution, massacres and helplessness.

Israel is the Third Jewish Commonwealth. It belongs to every Jew.

Protecting this miracle, whether on the battlefield or on the political front, cannot be viewed as the exclusive responsibility of those Jews who already live in Israel.

When jihadis from Gaza invaded our country on October 7, this was not an attack only against “Israelis." It was an attack against the Jewish people, to kill, massacre, rape and humiliate Jews.

When Hezbollah, Iran, the Houthis, Hamas and all their jihadi armies seek to destroy Israel, they are not fighting only the residents of Tel Aviv, Sderot or Kiryat Shmona. They are fighting the return of the Jewish people to history.

And when Israeli politicians consider making the government of the Jewish state dependent upon anti-Israel Arab political parties that reject Israel as a Jewish state and refuse even to identify Hamas as a terrorist organization, this is not merely an internal Israeli political dispute.

It is a struggle over the character, security and destiny of the national home of the entire Jewish people.

Obviously, today only Jews living in Israel can vote in Israeli elections, serve in the IDF and directly shape Israeli society. They are the ones physically carrying the burden, raising families under rocket fire, serving repeated reserve deployments, rebuilding communities and deciding the country’s political direction.

But that reality should not lead Jews abroad to say, “You have a problem."

It should lead them to ask:

Why am I not there doing my part to help?

The proper Jewish response is:

“WE have a problem, and WE must come home to Israel to do our part." Not leave it to only those Jews who currently live there.

Israel needs more Jews filled with Torah, emunah, courage and clarity. It needs Jews who understand that our sovereignty is not merely a political project, but a sacred responsibility.

If Jews living abroad want Israel to become stronger, prouder, more moral and more deeply rooted in its Jewish identity, they must understand that this transformation requires their presence here with us. The more Jews who come home, the sooner we can overcome our challenges. The longer they remain in exile, the longer the process will take, but those of us already here will continue the work, and with God’s help, we will succeed.

Come help build it.

Come vote.

Come serve where you can.

Come raise children who understand that they are not guests in someone else’s civilization, but members of a sovereign people fulfilling an ancient national mission in our God-given homeland.

For generations, Jews prayed toward Jerusalem. At every Passover Seder we declared, “Next year in Jerusalem." At every Jewish wedding we broke a glass to remember that our joy remained incomplete without Jerusalem.

Now Jerusalem is rebuilt. The gates are open. Jewish sovereignty has returned.

Yet too many Jews continue to speak about Israel as if it were someone else’s responsibility.

That may be the most painful lesson of this trip.

Israel’s challenges are real. Powerful forces within the Jewish people are struggling over whether Israel will become the proud Jewish nation we were destined to be or another secular Western state detached from its identity and mission.

But those challenges do not weaken the call to come home.

They strengthen it.

The transformation of Israel cannot be left only to the Jews already carrying the burden. Every Jew has a role in protecting our miraculous national rebirth and helping Israel fulfill its responsibility to bring God’s goodness, morality and truth to humanity.

So please, never tell a Jew living in Israel, “You have a problem in Israel."

Say:

“We have a challenge as the Jewish people. What can I do to help, and how can I become part of Israel’s future?"

I pray that more Jews awaken to this responsibility.

Israel is not “their" country.

It is our country.

Its struggles are our struggles. Its victories are our victories. Its destiny is our destiny.

And our place is not on the sidelines.

Our place is home. And it all starts with strengthening one's connection and faith in Hashem.

Our future in Israel is bright. And every Jew can be part of it.