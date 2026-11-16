This is ‘FRIGHTENING’: Tomi Lahren SLAMS El-Sayed for dodging Iran question

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren strongly criticized a newly elected member of Congress following a CNN interview in which the lawmaker was repeatedly pressed to clarify his position. Lahren warned on Fox News that some Americans may have elected representatives who cannot distinguish between the United States and Iran on fundamental moral questions.

The exchange began with a discussion about the congressman-elect's remarks during the CNN interview. The host questioned whether incoming members of Congress fully understood their responsibilities to the country they would be representing, pointing out that congressional proceedings begin with the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States.

Lahren responded that the positions expressed by such candidates should not surprise anyone, arguing that voters had been given ample opportunity to understand their views before Election Day.

"I don't think we should be surprised by any of these individuals. It's not as if they are just now saying things like this. They've said it throughout their campaign," she said.

Referring to the candidate identified in the discussion as Hamawi, Lahren argued that his political positions had been clear throughout both the primary and general election campaigns.

"We knew exactly who this Hamawi was when he was campaigning, both in his primary and then in his general election. This is not a new person. This is what people voted for, knowing full well who he was."

Lahren then drew a comparison to Abdul El-Sayed, recalling a debate in which he was asked to identify which country posed a greater threat, Iran or Israel.

"Same thing with Abdul El-Sayed. He was asked also in his debates, who's a bigger threat, Iran or Israel, and he would not answer the question," she said.

For Lahren, the refusal to provide a direct answer was itself significant. She argued that voters should take candidates' statements and responses seriously rather than express surprise after they are elected.

"So when you ask these people and they give you their answer, take it for what it is."

She also commented on the CNN interviewer's repeated efforts to clarify the congressman-elect's position, suggesting that the exchange had exposed a fundamental disagreement over American interests.

"It's really something when you have a CNN anchor that's sounding like a right-wing conservative, because they're sitting in front of somebody who quite obviously doesn't understand the American position," Lahren said. "That's frightening."

Lahren broadened her criticism to the motivations of voters, particularly those who cast ballots in frustration over economic conditions or opposition to President Donald Trump.

While acknowledging the concerns of Americans angered by rising gas prices, she warned that voting as an act of political retaliation could have consequences beyond domestic policy.

"Some of these people that voted a certain way for vengeance or because they hate Donald Trump, well, you might very well get a representative who doesn't know the difference in morality between the United States and Iran," she said.

"That should terrify you."