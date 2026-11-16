ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה לצד ראש ממשלת צ׳כיה אנדריי באביש

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš at his office in Jerusalem on Monday, emphasizing the close relationship between the two countries and warning European leaders against underestimating the threat posed by Iran.

The two leaders first held a private meeting, followed by an expanded meeting attended by ministers from both countries responsible for foreign affairs, defense, public health, and sports, as well as senior security officials and ambassadors.

In a joint statement following the meetings, Netanyahu praised Babiš and the Czech Republic for their longstanding friendship with Israel.

"We have a deep friendship. It's based on history, it's based on common values, it's based on a desire for a common, safe, and free future for our free peoples," Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister reviewed Israel's military operations against Iran and its regional allies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, as well as Israeli strikes against Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile facilities.

"The job is not done, but as I promised, we have changed the face of the Middle East," he declared.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel's military campaign serves not only its own security interests but also those of Western countries facing threats from Iran and its proxies.

"Iran's missiles do not stop at Israel's borders, neither does its terrorism, and neither do its nuclear ambitions. Europe is not a spectator; Europe is a target," he warned.

Referring to the defense cooperation between Israel and the Czech Republic, Netanyahu highlighted the historical role of Czech military assistance in Israel's War of Independence and the contribution of Israeli defense technology to Czech security today.

"We remember that in 1948, Czech weapons and aircraft helped save the State of Israel. We've never forgotten it. 78 years ago, you helped defend our skies; today, Israeli technology helps defend your skies," he said.

Netanyahu added that Israeli air defense systems are already protecting Czech airspace and that the two countries are cooperating on the development of future defense capabilities.

Turning to Israel's relations with Europe, Netanyahu criticized European leaders who condemn Israel rather than confront terrorism, contrasting their approach with that of the Czech government.

"There are weak leaders who turn their backs on Israel, and you stand tall. You don't follow the crowd, you don't cower before terror, you follow your conscience," he told Babiš.

He also praised Czechia's position, saying, "Czechia refuses to confuse right and wrong, and that is moral clarity, that is moral courage."

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu expressed confidence that the relationship between Israel and the Czech Republic would continue to expand across multiple fields, strengthening the security and prosperity of both countries.