Cyber expert: U.S. enemies are studying America’s tech failures

America's technological failures are providing valuable information to foreign adversaries seeking to identify weaknesses in critical U.S. infrastructure, former State Department senior counterterrorism adviser and cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright warned during an interview on Newsmax's Sunday Report.

Speaking with host Bill Spadea alongside cybersecurity and artificial intelligence expert Jeff Hunter, Wright addressed the national security implications of recent disruptions involving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Microsoft, warning that America's enemies are closely examining the consequences of such failures.

The discussion followed an FAA disruption that Spadea said was caused by updates to an aging air traffic control system rather than a foreign cyberattack. Wright explained that even when a disruption is not the result of hostile activity, adversaries can learn from the way American systems respond.

"Anytime you have an attack, anytime you have a disruption like this, somebody's going to look at it and they're going to go, OK, look, if I do this, what are the second, third, fourth order effects that are going to happen?" Wright said.

He warned that countries including China, Russia, North Korea and Iran are already identifying potential targets and evaluating the consequences of exploiting weaknesses in American systems.

"Should a confrontation arise with China, with Russia, North Korea, Iran, a lot of our adversaries are cataloging their things. They have their weapons in place. They have their vulnerabilities they want to exploit in place. And what they're looking for is if we do X, what is Y?"

Wright emphasized that the problem extends well beyond aviation. Aging technology and the need to modernize government computer systems, he explained, present challenges across multiple areas of national security and public administration.

"IT modernization is not just an issue for FAA, it's for the intelligence community, it's for the military, it's for state and local government. This is something we're dealing with flat out across the board."

Microsoft Outage Raises Questions About Dependence on Technology

The interview also addressed a massive Microsoft outage that affected millions of users worldwide. Spadea noted that the disruption lasted more than 24 hours and cited estimates suggesting that lost productivity could approach $7 billion.

Microsoft attributed the outage to a technical issue rather than a cybersecurity breach, but Wright said the incident demonstrated a broader challenge facing major technology providers.

He pointed to previous disruptions involving Amazon, Cloudflare and CrowdStrike, arguing that failures affecting major technology platforms are an ongoing concern rather than an isolated problem.

"Everybody gets their time being the punching bag in the boxing gym. It was Microsoft today. It was Amazon a while back. It was Cloudflare. It was CrowdStrike," Wright said.

According to Wright, the central challenge is improving the reliability of these systems so that future disruptions become less frequent and less damaging. He also warned that the increasing use of artificial intelligence in managing technology could introduce additional risks unless humans remain involved in critical decisions.

"We've got to be careful though, too, with AI. Even though it's doing a lot more work for us, we have to be careful about the output it's doing, because if it's configuring and if it's doing things like that, at the end of the day, it's still human in the loop. Humans got to be in the loop to make these decisions."

Wright added that many technology failures, including those involving aging infrastructure, can ultimately be traced to human error.

China and the Battle for Artificial Intelligence

The discussion also turned to China's efforts to gain access to American technology and the competition between the two countries over artificial intelligence.

Cybersecurity and AI expert Jeff Hunter warned that while American companies continue to lead in developing advanced AI systems, China has made significant progress in providing free and openly available models.

"I think what we've seen is we have a massive difference between the paid products that we have in America versus the open source, free, open weight models that are in China," Hunter said.

He argued that the United States must strengthen its domestic technological capabilities and ensure that advanced AI tools are more widely accessible.

"We need to start working on our own technology, we need to own production, we need to make sure that we actually have the technology here and it has to be available for everyone."

Asked to assess America's position in the global AI competition, Hunter credited OpenAI and Anthropic with producing leading technology but questioned whether American AI products were sufficiently affordable and accessible compared with Chinese alternatives.

He also acknowledged that he personally uses Chinese AI models, illustrating the appeal of the technology even to American cybersecurity professionals.

"Even myself, I have my own dedicated servers that run AI and you better believe I'm running some Chinese models," Hunter said.

"I wish the American models that were open source were more available. So I think we have some catching up to do, especially on the open weight, open source side."