יענקי גולדהבר בשיחה עם איציק אוחנה

Itzik Ohana is used to being the person who tells other people's stories. He knows who got engaged, who got married, which singer visited the Western Wall, which public figure sought a rabbi's blessing and which event is about to become the talk of the haredi community.

But shortly before his own wedding, as he finds himself on the other side of the headlines in a significant way for the first time, he chooses to speak about someone who will not be there.

His younger sister, Racheli, died in 2017 at just seven years old. She was his only sister, and he was particularly close to her. Now, as he prepares to build a home with his fiancée, Chani, her memory accompanies him amid the excitement.

He says, "I'm getting married soon", explaining that for years he struggled to imagine that moment without her. "She won't be at the wedding, but it's physically that she won't be there. I firmly believe she will be with me from above".

Ohana made the remarks in a personal interview with Yanki Goldhaber on the Israel National News-Arutz Sheva program "Behind the Status". For the entertainment reporter at Kikar HaShabbat, who also runs the entertainment page "The Rebbetzin of Instagram", this is an unusually personal disclosure. He says he has rarely given an extended, personal interview in which he himself is the focus.

Ohana, 29, is known for his extensive connections in both the haredi and mainstream entertainment worlds. But when the conversation turns to Racheli, the pace changes.

She was born when he was twelve and a half, shortly before his bar mitzvah. He remembers her as a gift he received ahead of that special day. Although she was a young child, he says, she showed unusual maturity for her age and had a distinctive personality.

He recalls, "She was a very, very righteous girl. I personally learned so much from the things I saw her do every day when I lived at home and we were growing up together". Her death shook the entire family, and Ohana says the loss also changed his outlook on life.

Things that might once have upset him, such as a minor car accident or an unsuccessful project, suddenly took on different proportions. He says that after experiencing the hardest loss of his life, he learned to cope differently with disappointments and difficulties. But the longing has not gone away.

He keeps a photograph of Racheli on his phone and looks at it almost every day. He also tries to visit her grave about once a month and perform good deeds in her memory. The family's experience also led him to take on a role that many of his followers do not know about.

Ohana says that during his sister's illness, he spent an extended period by her side in the hospital, gaining firsthand exposure to the medical world, doctors and those involved in providing medical assistance. The connections he made then remain with him today.

He is not a doctor and does not claim to offer medical advice. But he says people approach him almost every day seeking access to a particular doctor, a medical adviser or someone who can help them deal with a medical issue.

Sometimes they are friends, and sometimes they are people who do not know him personally. He tries to connect them with the appropriate person, viewing this as a personal mission born of the difficult years his family endured.

He stresses, "I'm not a medical adviser, I don't claim to be one, and I'm not a medical assistance advocate either". For him, simply being able to connect someone with a person who might help is valuable.

When the conversation returns to his approaching wedding, Ohana describes a special connection he has found between his fiancée and his late sister. He says he recognizes qualities in Chani that remind him of Racheli, giving him comfort and strength. He even says he feels his sister played a part, in her own way, in the match that led him to establish his own home.

Alongside the personal excitement, Ohana is particularly busy. Wedding preparations come on top of his nonstop journalistic work, and he acknowledges that the recent period has been filled with events, arrangements and conversations.

Since his engagement, he says, he can hardly attend an event without someone approaching him to offer congratulations and ask about the wedding. For someone who has spent years covering other people's celebrations, the affection he is now receiving is particularly moving.

He says his contacts list contains nearly 30,000 phone numbers collected over about 15 years. Ahead of the wedding, he carefully reviewed the lists and chose to invite the people with whom he feels a personal connection.

Those preparations also illustrate the scale of the social and professional network he has built over the years. But Ohana makes clear that, for him, connections are not merely a means of securing headlines.

He began his media career at a very young age. As a 14-year-old yeshiva student, he was already drawn to telephone news hotlines, which were a major source of news in the haredi community at the time.

He began broadcasting on those hotlines and later joined the Behadrei Haredim news website. After about five years, he moved to Kikar HaShabbat, where he still works. He mentions journalists Moishi Weisberg and Chaim Iluz with particular gratitude, saying they opened the door to the haredi media world for him and placed their trust in him at the start of his career.

Ohana says he chose to focus on entertainment and celebrities, an area that previously received little dedicated coverage in the haredi community. He later launched "The Rebbetzin of Instagram", which he says became a platform with particularly wide reach among haredi and religious audiences.

He describes how a single post on the page can generate a flood of messages, shares and comments within minutes. Sometimes, he says, the subjects of his posts find their phones flooded with inquiries shortly afterward.

Yet the person wielding that influence insists on discussing boundaries. Ohana says he knows many personal stories about famous people, including details that have not become public. Not every story he knows, he says, becomes something he publishes.

As an example, he cites the divorce of a very well-known figure in the haredi community. He says many people knew about it, yet he chose not to report it because the person involved did not want him to.

Ohana explains that he does not want to add to the pain of someone already facing a personal crisis, saying, "I'm not here to hurt anyone". He knows some criticize that approach and argue that a journalist should be more hard-hitting. For him, that criticism does not change his chosen approach: publishing positive stories, giving people credit and avoiding personal harm as much as possible.

He also says that when a celebrity is hurt by a headline he has published, he is willing to listen and consider changing the wording. Often, he says, the problem is not the report itself but how it was presented.

That approach also relates to the way he views the world of celebrities. Ohana cautions against looking at celebrities' lives through photographs of vacations, luxurious homes and glamorous events and assuming their lives are perfect.

He says knowing many people in the industry has taught him that very complex struggles sometimes lie behind the camera. He wants to remind followers that outward glamour does not always reflect someone's personal reality.

Alongside covering entertainment, Ohana also sees himself as someone who helps connect mainstream celebrities with Torah and Jewish tradition. He says many singers, actors and public figures approach him when they want to visit the Western Wall, put on tefillin, attend Selichot prayers or meet a rabbi.

When a celebrity asks to meet a rabbi, he says, he does not choose the rabbi for them. Instead, he asks whom they would like to meet and tries to help establish contact.

Ohana describes this activity as a mission. In his view, when a public figure shares a visit to the Western Wall or the act of putting on tefillin with their followers, the exposure can reach a very large audience.

He specifically mentions the recent Selichot services at the Western Wall, where he worked alongside Rabbi Mordechai Hassidim and others to bring celebrities to the site. However, he emphasizes that not every connection a celebrity makes with Judaism takes place in front of the cameras. Some celebrities, he says, ask to put on tefillin or meet a rabbi without publicizing it at all, and he respects their wishes.

Asked whether some celebrities do so only for publicity, he says he has not personally encountered a case in which someone put on tefillin solely so that he would publicize it. At the same time, he acknowledges that celebrities are also aware of how content related to Jewish tradition affects their connection with their audience.

One of the people closest to him in that world is Shuki Salomon. Ohana says their relationship began as a personal friendship and later developed into a professional partnership as well. He now works with Salomon and manages his activities, but stresses that their relationship is based first and foremost on a deep friendship.

He says other singers and celebrities approach him asking him to manage them, but he prefers not to expand his work in that field. He explains that he is not looking to manage people simply because it might be financially worthwhile, but wants to work with those with whom he feels a personal connection.

His friendship with Salomon also includes volunteer work. Ohana says that a few days after the October 7 attack, the two headed south in a vehicle loaded with food and supplies for soldiers. He says they continued taking part in initiatives to provide assistance and lift spirits throughout the period, sometimes away from the headlines.

He also recounts a request they received regarding a boy with Down syndrome who wanted Salomon to perform at his event. Although they did not know the family, he says, the request touched their hearts.

Amid all this activity, Ohana says the happiest moment of his week is when everything stops: Shabbat. After days filled with hundreds of messages and calls, journalistic work, contact with celebrities and wedding preparations, he describes Shabbat as a time of irreplaceable quiet.

He appreciates being able to go to synagogue, see his family and spend some time without constantly having to check what is new. Toward the end of the interview, he is asked what he would like people to take away from his story.

His answer has nothing to do with journalism, follower counts or professional success. He asks people to try to see the good in others, saying, "If you look for the bad, you will always find it. And if you look for the good, you will always find it".

For him, that is also how he wants to continue his work: getting to know the people behind the headlines, remembering that everyone has their own struggles and looking, wherever possible, for the good things he can report about them.