נקדש (מיאמי) - קולולם עם המנצח משה סלושץ, סימפונט רעננה ומקהלת שטעלע

Imagine entering a synagogue on Shabbat morning and finding, instead of a routine service, something reminiscent of a classical concert: a cantor with a powerful voice, a choir accompanying him in precise harmony, and a conductor guiding everyone with gestures.

There are no violins, no piano and no orchestra, but the musical atmosphere can evoke a European concert hall. That raises a question: How did opera find its way into the synagogue, and when did the cantor become something of a stage star?

In episode 49 of the Piyutcast, Uziel Sabato once again hosts conductor and musician Moishy Slushch, this time exploring the history of Ashkenazi cantorial music. After discussing conducting and classical music in the previous episode, they return to the place where European sounds met the words of Jewish prayer. Along the way, they explore the singing of the Levites in the Temple, Jewish composers in Italy, synagogues in Germany and Austria, and cantors who transformed passages of prayer into complex musical works.

But the most intriguing question in the conversation is not necessarily historical. It concerns what happens in synagogues today: Is a cantor who stands before a congregation and performs an impressive composition primarily an artist, or primarily the congregation's representative in prayer?

For Slushch, the answer is clear. He explains, "In the synagogue, it is true that the community brings you in as a cantor because of your beautiful voice and your ability to convey the music, but above all, you have to remember that you are the congregation's representative in prayer". He adds, "It comes first and foremost from the soul and the heart, and only then from your beautiful voice".

That distinction runs throughout the conversation. Slushch, who conducts both classical orchestras and cantorial choirs, knows both worlds well. Onstage, he may work on a composition intended to move the audience through harmony, rhythm and musical transitions; in the synagogue, by contrast, music is not an end in itself, but a means of helping worshippers understand and feel the words they recite.

To explain the difference, he chooses one of the best-known and most emotionally charged passages in the High Holy Day prayers, "Unetaneh Tokef". The words, "Who shall live and who shall die", are not merely another text to which a composer can set a beautiful melody; they describe a moment of judgment and reckoning, awe and uncertainty. The cantor's role, together with the conductor and choir, is to help the congregation feel the power of those words.

Slushch explains that in classical music, a composer can construct a harmonic progression that evokes joy, sadness or tension in the listener. Prayer uses similar musical tools, but the starting point is different: not simply what the audience will feel, but what the text says and how music can serve it.

He says the great composers of cantorial music knew how to do precisely that. Rather than settling for impressive vocal flourishes or high notes, they examined every phrase of the prayer and gave it an appropriate musical character. A phrase describing God's exalted nature, for example, might sound majestic and powerful, while words addressing human frailty would take on a sadder, more contemplative musical tone.

But before turning to Europe's great composers, Sabato wants to return to the beginning-the very beginning.

The conversation opens with a reference to the musical instruments mentioned in the Book of Genesis. Slushch notes that there is no way to know what those ancient instruments sounded like, and that they should certainly not necessarily be imagined as the violin or organ familiar today. Sabato jokes that perhaps they were more like an oud or a qanun, but both agree that there is no definitive answer.

Slushch jokes as the discussion turns to the biblical figure associated with musical instruments, "We'll try to ask him, but he didn't come to the podcast today".

From there, they turn to the singing of the Levites in the Temple. Slushch cites Maimonides' discussion of the Levites' training for their service, stressing that musical work was not simply a matter of natural talent: those destined to sing and play instruments had to study and prepare for their roles. He clarifies, however, that no surviving documentation allows us to reconstruct with certainty what music in the Temple sounded like.

This brings the discussion to a particularly intriguing question: When did Jews begin writing down their music, rather than simply passing it on by ear?

Slushch discusses Obadiah the Proselyte, a former Christian cleric in Italy who moved to Egypt and converted to Judaism. He describes him as one of the early figures associated with recording Jewish music through musical notation. At the time, notation did not yet resemble today's familiar five-line staff and symbols; instead, early signs were used to guide performers in singing a melody.

Sabato compares those signs to Torah cantillation marks. When a Torah reader sees a particular sign above a word, he knows how to chant it. Similarly, early musical notation helped preserve melodies and pass them on.

One example Slushch mentions is an ancient liturgical poem about Moses, for which he says early musical notation has survived. Both men are excited by the possibility of returning to signs written centuries ago and trying to hear an ancient Jewish melody again.

But Sabato wants to look beyond liturgical poetry and understand what happened inside the synagogue itself. A thousand years ago, did a cantor stand and sing, did the congregation join in, and was there a choir? Or were the words of the prayers perhaps recited without a melody?

Slushch does not claim to offer a complete answer. He mentions research into the development of Jewish music and melodies that certain traditions regard as particularly ancient. Some prayer passages, he says, are considered part of an ancient liturgical tradition and are therefore treated differently from a new melody a cantor decides to introduce into the service.

To explain the idea, he uses an example that anyone who prays in an Ashkenazi synagogue may recognize. At certain points in the service, a small change in the melody is enough for the entire congregation to sense that something is out of place. Sometimes the cantor need not say anything; the melody itself already signals to worshippers what is supposed to happen.

From there, the discussion moves to Italy and one of the most intriguing Jewish composers in musical history: Salamone Rossi, also known as Shlomo Min Ha'adumim.

Rossi wrote in the European musical style of his time, and his works included settings of Jewish texts, among them passages from the prayers. Slushch mentions his collection, "The Songs of Solomon", noting that some of this music sounds to a modern listener entirely like European classical music.

Here, Sabato and Slushch touch on a question that runs through the entire episode: What makes music Jewish?

If a Jewish composer writes a work in a European style, but its words come from the prayer book, is it Jewish music? And if a non-Jewish composer writes a setting of a Hebrew text, does that also belong to the world of Jewish music?

In this context, Slushch also mentions Schubert and the connection between European music and works written for synagogues. Sabato offers a broader perspective: Just as the liturgical poetry of Jews from Middle Eastern communities was influenced by the rhythms and musical scales of their surroundings, Ashkenazi cantorial music developed within European musical culture.

In other words, Jews did not create their music in a vacuum. They lived within rich musical cultures, absorbed their influences and used familiar musical tools to express their prayers.

One of the prominent figures in the next part of the discussion is Louis Lewandowski, described as a composer who knew how to bring together classical music and prayer. Slushch explains how his compositions match their musical character to the words. A passage about the brevity of human life might sound sorrowful, while a setting of an uplifting text would have a festive, majestic sound.

They also discuss Salomon Sulzer, whose melodies became part of synagogue prayer traditions. The two cite "Shema Yisrael" as an example of a composition with a majestic character, associated with ceremonial moments in the service.

Slushch explains that there are also significant differences within Ashkenazi cantorial music itself. The cantorial tradition of Western Europe, particularly Germany and Austria, is stylistically closer to European classical music. By contrast, the Eastern European tradition, which developed in places such as Poland, Ukraine and Russia, is more closely associated with distinctive scales, vocal ornamentation and krekhts-the sob-like vocal inflections that give the singing its familiar character.

Here, too, however, he cautions against drawing overly rigid distinctions. Great cantors and composers knew how to combine the two worlds. Yossele Rosenblatt, for example, is associated with Eastern European cantorial music, but Slushch points to works of his that sound almost like operatic arias.

Other names mentioned in the conversation include Leib Glantz and Moshe Stern, each of whom represents, in his own way, the richness and diversity of cantorial music.

One point Slushch seeks to emphasize is that these composers thoroughly understood the music they wrote. The vocal flourishes, shifts between scales and musical phrases were not accidental. They were constructed to emphasize particular words, create tension or lead the congregation toward an emotionally moving moment.

He gives the example of Glantz's setting of "Shema Yisrael". At its opening, he says, the music expresses the grand, majestic declaration of God's oneness. Later, as the text moves toward a more personal expression of the relationship between a person and the Creator, the musical tone changes as well, with the melody moving through different shades of expression and the mood shifting with the words.

He explains, "You can only achieve something like that by studying music". At this point, however, Sabato raises a question that brings the discussion from history to the modern stage. After all, Ashkenazi cantors do not perform only in synagogues; for many years, they have also appeared on concert stages, accompanied by orchestras and choirs, performing works based on prayer texts.

Is the cantor, then, also a stage star? Slushch explains that some cantorial works were written from the outset for the concert hall rather than synagogue services. As an example, he mentions works by Yossele Rosenblatt that use prayer texts but were composed for performance with a full orchestra.

For him, there is no inherent contradiction between these two worlds. A cantor can perform a complex musical work in a concert hall and then lead prayers in the synagogue on Shabbat. But he must understand that these are two different roles.

Onstage, the audience has come to hear him; in the synagogue, the congregation has come to pray. Slushch stresses that communities also differ: some seek a cantor with impressive performance abilities, while others primarily want someone who will participate in community life, lead the community and represent it in prayer. He says the latter approach is particularly evident in certain communities in the United States.

As a conductor, he too feels the difference clearly. When standing before a classical orchestra, he focuses on the musical interpretation of the work. When conducting a synagogue choir, he feels that the task is directly connected to the world in which he grew up and the words he himself recites in prayer.

Sometimes, he says, these musical Shabbat services are so demanding that he chooses to rise early and pray before arriving at the synagogue where he is conducting. On a recent Shabbat when he performed with Cantor Nissim Saal, he did so to ensure he arrived prepared for his role.

But when the interviewer describes this as coming to work, Slushch is quick to clarify: For him, it is not merely work. It is Shabbat, prayer and singing with the congregation.

That distinction brings the conversation back to its starting point. Cantorial music can be complex, impressive and technically demanding; it can sound like opera, be written in musical notation and be performed onstage before hundreds of listeners. But within the synagogue, Slushch says, it has another role that cannot be measured by vocal power or applause.

He says, "Above all, you have to remember that you are the congregation's representative in prayer". He adds, "The congregation's representative-that is the purpose: to be the congregation's emissary, to convey its prayer to the Creator. And that comes first and foremost from the soul and the heart, and only then from your beautiful voice".

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