Weight-loss injections for children as young as six? A new study by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk presents promising results for treating severe obesity in children aged 6 to 11 with Wegovy.

According to the data, children who adhered to treatment for 68 weeks recorded an average reduction of 17.4% in their body mass index, compared with a 2.2% increase among children who received a placebo.

The findings are being published this evening (Monday) in the New England Journal of Medicine and could form the basis of the company's application to expand approval of the drug to younger children. Wegovy is currently approved for use in children aged 12 and older.

The study involved 165 children with obesity who received a weekly injection containing semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, or a placebo. Alongside the medication, participants received guidance on healthy eating and physical activity to assess the drug's effects as part of a broader treatment program.

The data showed significant differences between the two groups. Among children who adhered to Wegovy treatment, 83% achieved an improvement in body mass index, compared with just 23.5% of participants in the control group.

One notable finding concerned the proportion of children who no longer met the medical criteria for obesity at the end of treatment. After 68 weeks, about 40% of children who adhered to Wegovy treatment no longer met those criteria. None of the children in the control group achieved that outcome.

The significance of the findings is underscored by the participants' medical condition at the start of the trial. The vast majority had severe obesity classified as class 3 or 4, equivalent to adult BMI levels of 35 and 45. These levels of obesity are associated with an increased risk of developing various diseases.

Alongside the treatment's effectiveness, researchers examined its safety and effects on children's development. According to a statement from Novo Nordisk, no adverse effects on participants' growth or development were observed during the study.

However, treatment was accompanied by side effects also known to occur among adolescents and adults using the drug. Reported side effects included nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain, as well as gas, heartburn and hair loss.

Three Israeli medical centers also participated in the study: Schneider Children's Medical Center, Shamir Medical Center and Rambam Health Care Campus.

Following publication of the results, Novo Nordisk is expected to submit an application soon to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand approval of Wegovy to children aged 6 to 11 with obesity.