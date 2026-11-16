הזירה סמוך לתפוח צילום: דניאל אילן, TPS

A Palestinian Arab rammed two teenage boys with a vehicle at a farm near the community of Tapuach on Monday evening and fled the scene. Both sustained very minor injuries and were treated by medical teams.

Eyewitnesses said the Arab accelerated toward a group of young people at the site.

Large IDF forces were dispatched to the scene and cordoned off the nearby village of Yasuf, where the driver is believed to have fled.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "A report was received of a suspected attempted ramming in the Tapuach Junction area, within the Samaria Brigade's sector. The details are being examined. IDF forces were dispatched to the scene".