Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weisz is a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council.

In dealing with difficult circumstances, a person sometimes has to make practical arrangements and reach understandings with others. But there is a line that must never be crossed: we must not allow the pressure of the moment to weaken our commitment to Torah and mitzvot.

We find this lesson in the life of Yaakov Avinu, in this week’s parashah, Vayetze.

Yaakov spent twenty years in the house of Lavan. They were difficult years. Lavan changed the terms of their agreement time and again and sought to take advantage of Yaakov. Yet Yaakov knew how to deal with him. He worked, negotiated and stood his ground. He understood the demands of the situation, but he did not allow them to change his ways.

When Yaakov sent messengers to Esav, he instructed them to say: “עם לבן גרתי" - I have lived with Lavan. Rashi brings the words of Chazal: Yaakov was saying that he had kept the 613 mitzvot and had not learned from Lavan’s evil ways.

Yaakov lived and worked alongside Lavan for twenty years. He knew how to conduct himself in difficult circumstances, but he did not adopt Lavan’s standards. He knew the difference between making practical arrangements and compromising his principles.

One matter must not come at the expense of another

Among the important challenges facing the Torah world in Israel today is the question of military service for yeshivah students. It is a matter that touches the lives of many families and concerns the ability of young men to devote themselves to Torah learning.

But the responsibilities of the Torah community extend far beyond this question.

We must also be concerned with the status quo in religious life in Israel. The arrangements that protect Shabbat in public life, the independence of Torah education, the standards of kashrut, conversion according to halachah and the authority of the religious institutions entrusted with these responsibilities are all matters of great importance.

These matters affect the daily lives of Jews throughout Israel and the character of Jewish life for generations to come. Each has its own place in the Torah life of the country, and none should be overlooked.

The lesson is that our concern for one important matter must never cause us to neglect another. Our responsibility is not to one particular issue, but to the Torah and mitzvot in their entirety.

An agreement must be clear and legally secure

Yaakov’s dealings with Lavan also teach us the importance of clarity. It is not enough to rely on general assurances that matters will be resolved later. If a commitment is important, it must be set out clearly and precisely. There must be no room for different interpretations. It must state exactly what has been agreed, who is responsible for carrying it out and how it will be implemented.

But clarity alone is not enough. Before relying on any agreement, we must ask whether it is legally valid and whether it can actually be put into effect.

A promise made across a negotiating table does not necessarily bind the authorities responsible for carrying it out. Nor does an agreement between political parties guarantee that the courts will allow it to stand. If its provisions are contrary to the law, or vulnerable to judicial intervention, the arrangement may be struck down.

This is not a technical detail that can be left for lawyers to examine after the event. It goes to the heart of whether the agreement is worth anything at all. Before commitments are made, their legal implications must be examined thoroughly. The wording must be precise, the authority to implement the arrangement must be established, and there must be a sound legal basis for believing that it will withstand judicial review.

We must not present promises as achievements, or build the future of Torah institutions on arrangements that may never be implemented. A commitment that cannot be honoured offers no real protection. These questions must be answered before an agreement is signed, not after the damage has been done.

Yaakov knew where to draw the line

At the end of the parashah, after years of difficult dealings, Yaakov and Lavan establish a mound of stones as a witness between them. Yaakov calls it גַּלְעֵד (Gal-Ed), while Lavan gives it the Aramaic name יְגַר שָׂהֲדוּתָא (Yegar Sahaduta). Both names mean a mound of witness. The stones mark the boundary between them and serve as a reminder of the understanding they have reached.

Yaakov had been prepared to deal with Lavan, but he knew that there were limits. He could make practical arrangements, but he would not allow the distinction between right and wrong to become blurred.

That is the lesson for our time. Negotiation is not in itself a compromise of principle. There are matters on which practical arrangements must be made. But we must know exactly what we are agreeing to, what we are not prepared to accept, and what the consequences may be.

Yaakov Avinu spent twenty years in Lavan’s house, but he left without having learned from his ways. That is the standard we must set for ourselves.

Our responsibility is to uphold Torah learning, Shabbat, Torah education, kashrut, conversion according to halachah and the institutions entrusted with these matters. We must also ensure that the existing protections for religious life in Israel are not quietly eroded or overlooked. None of these matters can be dismissed as a secondary concern.

We can negotiate and deal with difficult circumstances. We can seek practical solutions. But we must never allow the pressure of the moment to determine which Torah principles we are prepared to uphold.

When it comes to Torah, there is no minimum standard. We are responsible for all of it.