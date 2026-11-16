A devoted Torah scholar, teacher, and man of extraordinary kindness, who has dedicated his life to helping others, is now facing a devastating financial crisis through no fault of his own.

For five months, the family has been unable to keep up with their mortgage payments. Now, the bank is threatening foreclosure.

Ten innocent children are at risk of losing the only home they know. We cannot stand by and let this happen!

Donate Now. Change a Family's Destiny. And Merit the Rebbetzin's Extraordinary Blessings!>>>

The Goal: $50,400. One Year to Change an Entire Family's Future!

Under the guidance of leading Torah authorities, a focused recovery plan has been established:

$4,200 per month for just 12 months.

This support will help the family address its debts, work toward resolving overdue mortgage payments, and give their father a genuine chance to rebuild his livelihood and regain financial independence with dignity.

Rebbetzin Leah Koldetsky Gives Extraordinary Blessings to Those Who Help!

Rebbetzin Leah Koldetsky has gone above and beyond in offering heartfelt and powerful blessings to everyone who joins this life-changing mitzvah:

Robust Health! Long Life and Many Good Years! Abundant and Dignified Livelihood! Worthy Marriage Partners! Healthy and Righteous Children! And Endless Nachas from Their Children!

Ten children are waiting for a miracle צילום: ללא

What an extraordinary zechus! To lift a struggling family out of despair and merit the special brachos of the Rebbetzin!

Now It's Your Turn to Be Their Angel!

$35 Monthly | Become a Partner in Hope

$420 for the year

$100 Monthly | Help Rebuild Their Future

$1,200 for the year

$770 One-Time | Become an Angel of Salvation

Make a meaningful contribution toward giving this family a fresh start.

Ten children are waiting for a miracle. Your donation could help make it happen.

Don't wait for someone else to step forward. Be the angel this family desperately needs!

Donate Now. Change a Family's Destiny. And Merit the Rebbetzin's Extraordinary Blessings!>>>