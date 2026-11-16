A Jerusalem mother says she is considering withdrawing her three-year-old twins from their special education kindergarten after staff refused to use the booster seats during their daily rides.

The twins attend a kindergarten for children on the autism spectrum. Their mother, whose name is being withheld to protect the family’s privacy, told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that they have slipped out of the backless booster seats used by the transportation service.

Concerned about their safety, the family reattached the seats’ backrests. But according to the mother, the transportation attendant and the taxi company’s dispatch center objected.

"They said they will refuse to drive them like this," she said.

The Jerusalem Municipality said the difficulty involved getting the children and their seats into the kindergarten. According to the municipality, the attendant needed to carry two large safety seats up the stairs while also holding both children’s hands. It said it was working with kindergarten staff to arrange assistance.

For the mother, the dispute adds to years of difficulties with special education transportation. All four of her children use the service, and she described late attendants and recurring disagreements over how the children should be buckled in.

She said she had contacted municipal officials, the transportation hotline and taxi companies. Although some had tried to help, she said the same problems could return within a week.

"I feel like they just tell you what you want to hear," she said.

The lengthy journeys also take a toll: The children wake at 5:00 a.m. to prepare for their rides and return home at 5:00 p.m. She said spending an hour and a half in a vehicle can leave them so distressed that they sometimes refuse to eat afterward.

"The car rides are becoming too much," she said.

Cohen is asking for larger vehicles, along with better pay and background checks for transportation staff, as well as high-back boosters for young children who do not meet the height and weight requirements for backless seats. She also wants drivers barred from picking up other fares while transporting special needs children, and wants the municipality to place children in suitable programs closer to home.

If the dispute remains unresolved, she said she may stop using the twins’ transportation service, withdraw them from kindergarten and seek legal help.

"We need to do better for special education students," she said. "They should not be rushed."

The Jerusalem Municipality responded: "The Jerusalem municipal transportation service transports thousands of special education students every day, taking care to keep them safe and meet their individual needs. The transportation hotline received the inquiry this morning and immediately began examining the issue together with all those involved."

"The review found that the children travel in booster seats that meet safety standards. At their mother’s request, the service also uses child safety seats she provides. In this case, a specific safety concern arose as the attendant accompanied the two siblings on the preschool stairs, since she had to carry two large safety seats while holding both children’s hands to keep them safe.

"The municipality is working with the preschool staff to arrange for someone to help the attendant carry the seats so the children can continue using them during transport, while ensuring the children's safety.

"The safety of special education students is the municipal transportation service’s top priority. The municipality will continue working with all the relevant parties to ensure the students have safe transportation that meets their needs."