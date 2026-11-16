The fact that Michel Houellebecq is not in Oslo today to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in place of a Canadian poetess, but may soon find himself in a Paris courtroom, casts a dark shadow over our society in the autumn of 2026.

The State therefore wants to carry out the submission that the novelist predicted in his book, and the lesson applies to everyone else.

And now it is the turn of the comedian with the irreverent mouth who for sixty years practiced satire as demystification, reported to the anti-terrorism authorities for observing that not all cultural norms produce the same outcomes in terms of freedom and security.

His crime? You already know it. Everyone knows it. It’s always the same story.

He mocked Islam.

John Cleese, the Monty Python legend, has been reported to the anti-terrorism authorities for posts critical of Islam.

Cleese responded in his own way: “I can’t wait to be arrested. Just tell the police to contact my agent."

For generations of comedy fans, John Cleese embodied a certain idea of Britain.

“John Cleese is not a terrorist," the editorial in the Washington Post.

No, he is not. But what times we live in, when newspapers have to clear an elderly comedian treated as if he were an ISIS terrorist (indeed worse: ISIS terrorists have been repatriated without any criminal troubles).

The absolute icon of British humor between the 1960s and 1980s is guilty of having written: “I believe that some cultures are better than others."

An extraordinarily simple sentence that alludes to the superiority of Western societies, accompanied by a tirade from Cleese against those who practice “stoning, wife-beating, female genital mutilation, and the beheading of opponents."

In another post, Cleese wrote: “Personally I prefer a culture that does not approve of female genital mutilation, child marriage, and the killing of infidels."

Genital mutilation?

The Journal of Medical Ethics-one of the most prestigious medical journals in the world-published an article in which researchers from various global institutions, including professors from universities such as Cambridge, Bristol, and Brighton, claim that the condemnation of genital mutilation is based on “misleading, often racialized stereotypes" and “Western sensationalism."

Obviously Cleese generates scandal in a world of madmen like ours.

Cleese is right to say that living in the West is better than living in a desert state where women are put in garbage bags and one can be whipped for insulting Allah.

In Iran, for example, there is currently a boy on death row: he is accused of “corruption on earth."

Cleese defined as “pathetic" this time in which one can no longer say anything.

Now Western publishers and literary magazines even censor the writings of Iranian dissidents.

Now European publishers even refuse to publish the memoirs of former Israeli hostages of Hamas.

Because the Muslim Brotherhood is smarter than our digital idiots and has understood that the West declares itself guilty before even being accused.

They have grasped that it is not necessary to impose censorship: it is enough to make the cost of criticism higher than its benefit.

A European law protecting the Quran is the dream of the Organization of the Islamic Conference, which has opened an office at the European Parliament.

Ah, I forgot: while Iran entered yet another fundamental UN commission dealing with women’s rights and disarmament, Sisi’s Egypt added 35 European Islamic organizations (including Italian ones) to the terrorist blacklist.

We truly live in an upside-down world.