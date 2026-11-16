At least 11 people were killed and 16 others injured in a major fire that broke out early Monday at a mixed-use commercial and residential complex in Patong, on the Thai island of Phuket, one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.

The blaze spread rapidly to neighboring buildings, prompting a large-scale emergency response as firefighters and rescue teams worked to contain the flames and evacuate those trapped inside.

According to Thai media reports and international news agencies, the fire broke out at approximately 3:17 a.m. in a four-story building that housed a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor, along with a restaurant and rental rooms.

The flames quickly engulfed nearby structures. According to the local newspaper The Phuket News, eight buildings were damaged, with firefighters battling intense flames and thick smoke throughout the complex.

Rescue teams discovered the full extent of the casualties while searching the building's upper floors. Ten bodies were found on the fourth floor and another on the third. According to the local report, five victims were found near a staircase, three in a central room and two in a smaller room.

Emergency crews rescued between 15 and 20 people from the burning buildings. Six fire engines were deployed to fight the blaze, which was extinguished at approximately 5:15 a.m., nearly two hours after it began.

The 16 injured were taken to Patong Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and injuries caused by broken glass. According to a police statement cited by Reuters, 15 were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national. Police confirmed that no tourists were among the dead or injured.

Authorities launched an investigation while rescue operations were still underway. Phuket police chief Surachai Suksai said preliminary findings suggested that an electrical transformer near the building had exploded shortly before the fire erupted. However, the exact cause remains under investigation.

Phuket Governor Chudnarin Kerdsom said approximately 100 motorcycles were stored in the rental shop, alongside fuel, engine oil, tires and plastic materials. Investigators believe these flammable materials may have accelerated the spread of the flames and contributed to the buildup of thick, toxic smoke.

The disaster struck Patong, one of Phuket's busiest tourist centers, which attracts large numbers of international visitors each year. The blaze adds to a series of deadly fires in Thailand in recent years, raising renewed concerns about fire safety in commercial and residential buildings.

Police are continuing to examine evidence, review security camera footage and interview witnesses to establish how the fire started and why it spread so rapidly.