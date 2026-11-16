Finchley United Synagogue, Kinloss, located in north London, has released a 29-year-old single malt Scotch whisky to mark its 100th anniversary, with bottles priced at £195.

Partnered with whisky producer DS Tayman, which donated the cask for the fundraising project, The Jewish News reported that the Kinloss100 whisky was finished in a sherry cask and bottled at 48% alcohol, without artificial colouring or chill filtration.

More than 150 of the 296 bottles have already been ordered. Revenue from sales will support renovations and improvements to the synagogue.

James Dunitz, who oversees the whisky initiative at Kinloss, welcomed the strong demand and said the project could generate nearly £58,000 for the community.

He said the synagogue wanted to offer supporters something memorable to mark its centenary and potentially pass down to future generations.

Danny Saltman, co-founder of DS Tayman, said the collaboration reflects the importance of heritage, tradition and community.

The release is part of Kinloss100, a year-long celebration marking the Finchley synagogue's centenary and its contribution to Jewish life.