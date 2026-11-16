Goldman Sachs’ growth equity arm has led an $80 million funding round for Daylight, an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that combines artificial intelligence with human expertise to identify and respond to cyberattacks, The Jewish News reported.

The Series B investment brings Daylight’s total funding to $120 million in less than two years, valuing the company at a reported $400 million.

Daylight was founded by Israelis Hagai Shapira, its CEO, and Eldad Rudich, its chief technology officer. The two met at age 18 while serving in Israeli military intelligence and later worked together at Israeli cybersecurity company Torq.

At Torq, Shapira served as an early product leader, while Rudich was its first employee and subsequently headed research and development. Torq’s three co-founders also became early investors in Daylight.

Despite being headquartered in New York, Daylight maintains a significant Israeli presence, with 43 of its 80 employees based in Israel. The company plans to keep product development in Israel as it expands internationally.

Following the funding announcement, Shapira wrote on LinkedIn that he and Rudich founded the company believing that combining AI with skilled security engineers could achieve results beyond those offered by traditional cybersecurity services.

"We see this as a fundamental shift in how security work is done, and we’re building the company to lead it," he said.

Daylight deploys AI agents to detect and investigate suspicious activity, while human analysts supervise operations and respond to threats. Its customers include LastPass, Lovable and Miro.

Irit Kahan, global head of cybersecurity investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives’ growth equity team, said the company's technology could help organizations respond to threats faster and more accurately.

The funding round also included new investor Okta Ventures and existing investors Bain Capital, Craft Ventures, Vintage Investment Partners and Maple Capital.

Daylight plans to use the investment to strengthen its US operations and expand into Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, potentially opening a London office.

The company reported that its revenue increased more than 40-fold over the past year.