The Jordan Valley Brigade's regional defense battalion is changing its training approach based on lessons learned from October 7. For the first time, the battalion is conducting joint company-level exercises rather than training each community defense platoon separately, allowing soldiers from different communities to coordinate and reinforce one another in an emergency.

Lt. Col. (res.) A., the battalion's commander, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the goal is to strengthen security across the entire region, not just within individual communities.

"When the time comes, it is important that we know not only how to defend our own community, but also how to enable mutual assistance between communities, if and when needed. That is a key lesson we learned from October 7," he said.

The battalion oversees the readiness of defense forces in more than 70 communities, stretching from the Ein Gev area in the north to Ovnat in the south, including parts of the Binyamin region. It comprises six companies, including an urban company in Beit She'an, staffed entirely by local residents familiar with the terrain.

As part of the new program, between 250 and 400 reservists participated in joint training days covering shooting, urban combat, Krav Maga, first aid, and radio communications. Local authority heads and security officers also took part.

The exercises aim to turn existing personal connections among soldiers from neighboring communities into coordinated operational capabilities, enabling the battalion to respond to threats across the region.

The broader mission is reflected in a new name A. wants the soldiers to embrace: the "Home Battalion."

"We don't call the battalion 'Hagmar' [regional defense], but the 'Home Battalion.' It is both a semantic and a substantive change," he explained.

According to A., the battalion's greatest advantage is its soldiers' familiarity with the region and their ability to respond quickly, including in remote areas less familiar to temporarily deployed units.

"Our guys are the most available and flexible, know the terrain well, reach places that the battalions on operational deployment are not always familiar with, and can provide assistance in outlying locations," he said.

Beyond community defense, the battalion supports other military units, conducts security missions along the barrier, and has recently assumed additional responsibilities.

"Regional defense is the mission; it is not the battalion's defining characteristic. Ultimately, we are a regional defense battalion, and we will go out to defend the region, not just the individual communities," A. concluded.