An additional NIS 10.5 million is needed to fund security for Science Minister Gila Gamliel in 2026 following an increase in the risk she faces, Channel 12 reported.

The request was submitted after security around the minister was already stepped up over the past year because of threats against her. The requested amount would supplement the existing security budget and cover additional expenses arising from changes in the risk assessment.

According to the justifications outlined in the documents, the increase in security expenses stems from a heightened threat level against Gamliel over the past year. The documents also noted that the need for additional funding is based on assessments by security agencies that take into account the war and other threat scenarios.

The request comes amid an assessment that the threats against the minister may be linked to her ties with the Iranian crown prince. According to the report, Iranian actors may have identified Gamliel as a target because of those ties, but this remains an assessment rather than an established finding regarding the source of the threats.