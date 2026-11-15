The Hardest Days for Daniel and Chava

After waiting five long years for their precious daughter, Daniel and Chava Katz are now facing the most difficult chapter of their lives. Their nine-month-old baby, Rivka, is battling a serious blood disease.

For five years, Daniel and Chava dreamed of becoming parents. After years of prayers, hope, and waiting, their dream finally came true with the birth of their beautiful daughter, Rivka.

But their joy was short-lived. When Rivka was just seven months old, she was diagnosed with a serious blood disease. Instead of enjoying the precious early months with their baby, her parents suddenly found themselves facing a frightening medical battle.

Doctors are recommending urgent treatment in Vienna, but the enormous costs have placed an overwhelming burden on the family.

Now, at just nine months old, Rivka needs urgent treatment.

Approximately $50,000 is still needed to complete the funding for her upcoming treatment.

For five years, Daniel and Chava prayed for their daughter. Today, they are holding on to hope as they face a battle no parent should ever have to endure.

Every donation and every share can make a difference and bring Rivka one step closer to receiving the treatment she needs.

Please help give Baby Rivka a chance at life.

DONATE HERE: https://go.aloviakids.org/bkvf0b3y-642-099-656-783?utm_source=lv15.11at